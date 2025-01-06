iifl-logo-icon 1
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.62
(-3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

Rathi Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.35

-25.62

-37.01

-34.67

Depreciation

-16.49

-8.5

-8.4

-18.77

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2

Working capital

11.48

-18.94

-22.8

-146.41

Other operating items

Operating

-5.36

-53.06

-68.21

-201.85

Capital expenditure

-15.69

2.65

3.29

0.83

Free cash flow

-21.05

-50.4

-64.92

-201.01

Equity raised

-689.93

-889.82

-723.17

-486.81

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-251.14

0

0

15.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-962.13

-940.23

-788.09

-672.47

