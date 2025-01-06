Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.35
-25.62
-37.01
-34.67
Depreciation
-16.49
-8.5
-8.4
-18.77
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2
Working capital
11.48
-18.94
-22.8
-146.41
Other operating items
Operating
-5.36
-53.06
-68.21
-201.85
Capital expenditure
-15.69
2.65
3.29
0.83
Free cash flow
-21.05
-50.4
-64.92
-201.01
Equity raised
-689.93
-889.82
-723.17
-486.81
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-251.14
0
0
15.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-962.13
-940.23
-788.09
-672.47
