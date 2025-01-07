iifl-logo-icon 1
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.8
(7.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

389.21

37.53

350.27

350.01

yoy growth (%)

936.95

-89.28

0.07

-8.31

Raw materials

-366.22

-67.44

-312.97

-297.15

As % of sales

94.09

179.69

89.35

84.89

Employee costs

-5.21

-6.53

-9.68

-5.91

As % of sales

1.34

17.4

2.76

1.68

Other costs

-42.65

-41

-75.85

-57.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.95

109.24

21.65

16.4

Operating profit

-24.88

-77.44

-48.24

-10.47

OPM

-6.39

-206.33

-13.77

-2.99

Depreciation

-16.49

-8.5

-8.4

-18.77

Interest expense

-7.22

-2.15

-0.11

-14.25

Other income

48.24

62.47

19.75

8.83

Profit before tax

-0.35

-25.62

-37.01

-34.67

Taxes

0

0

0

-2

Tax rate

0

0

0

5.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.35

-25.62

-37.01

-36.67

Exceptional items

0

0

-46.3

-81.51

Net profit

-0.35

-25.62

-83.32

-118.18

yoy growth (%)

-98.6

-69.24

-29.49

86.66

NPM

-0.09

-68.27

-23.78

-33.76

