Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
389.21
37.53
350.27
350.01
yoy growth (%)
936.95
-89.28
0.07
-8.31
Raw materials
-366.22
-67.44
-312.97
-297.15
As % of sales
94.09
179.69
89.35
84.89
Employee costs
-5.21
-6.53
-9.68
-5.91
As % of sales
1.34
17.4
2.76
1.68
Other costs
-42.65
-41
-75.85
-57.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.95
109.24
21.65
16.4
Operating profit
-24.88
-77.44
-48.24
-10.47
OPM
-6.39
-206.33
-13.77
-2.99
Depreciation
-16.49
-8.5
-8.4
-18.77
Interest expense
-7.22
-2.15
-0.11
-14.25
Other income
48.24
62.47
19.75
8.83
Profit before tax
-0.35
-25.62
-37.01
-34.67
Taxes
0
0
0
-2
Tax rate
0
0
0
5.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.35
-25.62
-37.01
-36.67
Exceptional items
0
0
-46.3
-81.51
Net profit
-0.35
-25.62
-83.32
-118.18
yoy growth (%)
-98.6
-69.24
-29.49
86.66
NPM
-0.09
-68.27
-23.78
-33.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.