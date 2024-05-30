To the Members of M/s. RATHI STEEL AND POWER LIMITED Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. RATHI STEEL AND POWER LIMITED (‘the company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone financial statements”)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, the Profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143( 10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Emphasis of the Matter

The Company has concluded debt restructuring agreement with M/s Assets Care and Restructuring Enterprises Ltd (ACRE) and OTS (one-time settlement) with Canara Bank, by adhering and paying the settlement amount in full concluding / implementing the same as per mutually agreed terms with the Lenders / banks. Thus as a result of the conclusion of debt restructuring agreements / OTS and adherence to the terms thereof, Company has become Zero debt company as at the end of the financial year under report.

Considering the measures and efforts made by the management to make the Company zero debt company as at the end of the year and further being made for long term revival of Company, these financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis on the strength of continued support of the promoters, bankers / other lenders and signs of recovery in general economic scenario.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management of Company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management of Company either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identifies and assesses the risks of material misstatement of the entitys financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designs and performs audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtains audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtains an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, under section 143(3)(i) of the companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluates the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

4. Concludes on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern hasis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of the auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluates the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

6. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that the auditor identifies during the audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicates with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on the auditors independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in the auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, the auditor determines that a matter should not be communicated in the auditors report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms

of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. The matters mentioned in Emphasis of Matter above, in our opinion, shall have positive effect on the functioning of the Company.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st, March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” and

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

l. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial Statements - Refer Note 2 to the Notes to Accounts attached to financial statements; li. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any; and

iii. There was no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act and rules made there under, lv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

viii. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which, as per the certificate of the expert provided by the management, has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and there is no instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and will be applicable from second year onwards.

For M. LAL & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 016069C

Sd/- M. L. Agrawal Proprietor Place : New Delhi M.No.:011148 Date : 30/05/2024 UDIN: 24011148BKBNXJ8445

Annexure ?A to the Independent Auditors Report, the Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the

members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: -

1. In respect of fixed assets:

a. The company has been maintaining details showing full particulars, including quantitative details of fixed assets.

b. We have been informed that physical verification of fixed assets has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed by them.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in the Financial statements, are held in the name of the company

2. In respect of inventories:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks lying with third parties) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. The physical verification of finished goods and raw material has been done on estimation basis, from time to time, due to the nature of the business and the cost involved and discrepancies, if any, were properly dealt with in the accounts. In respect of goods inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (in) (a), (b), and (c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made any investment, given any guarantee or security, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms or other parties except surety with Sales Tax department for other Companies as covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act over and above the limits prescribed under these sections.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and therefore, the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under do not apply to the Company.

6. As informed to us, the Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacturing activities of the Company. We have broadly reviewed accounts and records of the Company in this connection and are of the opinion that, pnma facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

7. (a) The Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable and undisputed amounts of approx. Rs. 8.82 Crores is payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, GST, service tax, Excise Duty, Entry Tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of dues of income tax, excise duty, service tax, value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Addition of Cash Credits/ Expenditures 1020.31 2013-14 (AY) Commissioner of Income Tax - Appeals Penalty & Late Fess 11.85 2014-15 (AY) Commissioner of Income Tax - Appeals (TDS) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 317.15 2005-06 to 2007-08 High Court of Odisha 133.32 2008-09 to 2012-13 Under Appeal with CESTAT 77.21 2006-07 Supreme Court of India 239.61 2014-15 DGCEI New Delhi Sales Tax Act of Various States Sales Tax 13.70 2010-11 to 2013-14 Before Addl. Commissioner , Northern Zone, Sambalpur 1260.80 2004-05 to 2013-14 Commercial Tax Tribunal, UP 831.28 2013-14 to 2016-17 Additional Commissioner Grade-2, Appeal-1,UP 12.00 2012-13 Jt. Commissioner Corporate , Appeal, Gzb UP 1064.74 2007-08 to 2010-11 High Court Prayagraj Revision filed by department.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. The Company has concluded debt restructuring agreement with M/s Assets Care and Restructuring Enterprises Ltd (ACRE) and OTS (One-time settlement) with Canara Bank, by adhering and paying the settlement amount in full concluding/implementing the same as per mutually agreed terms the Lenders/banks.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender in accordance with debt restructuring agreement.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and financial institutions and representation received from the management of the Company, and based on our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money was not raised by way of any loan during the current year.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, during the year under review the company has not raised any funds from banks/fmancial institutions.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any loan from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates- The company has no associates and subsidiaries hence point not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies. The company has no associates and subsidiaries hence point not applicable.

10. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has increased its Authorised Share

Capital to Rs. 1,31,64,81,470/- (Rupees One Hundred Thirty-One Crore Sixty-Four Lakh Eighty-One Thousand Four Hundred Seventy Only) comprising 8,64,51,399 Equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each and 4,51,96,748 preference shares having face value of Rs .10- each.

b) Company has made preferential allotment of shares of 3,55,70,522 (Three Crores Fifty-Five Lakh Seventy Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty-Two Only) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, for cash, to be issued at a price of Rs. 32.25 (Rupees Thirty-Two and Paisa Twenty-Five Only) per Equity Share, determined in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of SEBIICDR Regulations, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 1,14,71,49,334.50. Further Company has converted 3,63,02,748 (RPS-Type 1-2,37,36,000 shares and RPS-Type 2-1,25,66,748 shares) Redeemable preference shares into 3,63,02,748 OCRPS and consequently converted into 1,81,84,370 Equity Shares and 15,05,265 OCRPS convertible into 13,00,001 equity shares within 18 months from the date of conversion into OCRPS.

On the basis of our examination, we confirm that funds raised through preferential issue/conversion have been utilized for the purpose for which it was raised.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under applicable Accounting Standard.

14. The company has an internal audit system in accordance with its size and business activities. However, the reports of the internal auditors have not been made available to us.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with them.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provision of the Clause 3 (xvi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. During the year, there has been no resignation of statutory auditors.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the halance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. With respect to obligations under Corporate Social Responsibility, this clause is not applicable to company for the period under report.

21. Qualifications or adverse remarks in the audit reports issued by the respective auditors in case of companies - This clause is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report, the Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: -

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rathi Steel and Power Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013 (“the Act”)

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standard on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ACAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all, material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provided reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that ( 1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and

dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of the changes in the conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies if procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

