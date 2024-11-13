Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RATHI STEEL & POWER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Quarterly and Half Yearly Unaudited Financials for September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

RATHI STEEL & POWER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Notice Agenda Directors Report and Annual Report for the Annual General Meeting for financial year ending March 2024 2. To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 3. To appoint Scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for financial year ending March 2024 4. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company 5. To appoint Cost Auditor and fix their remuneration 1. Notice, Agenda, Directors Report and Annual Report of the Company for the AGM for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sameer Kishore Bhatnagar, Practicing Company Secretary (M. No. 30997) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. Appointment of Mr. Sameer Kishore Bhatnagar, Practicing Company Secretary (M. No. 30997), as Scrutinizer for the purpose of E-Voting and voting through poll at ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Appointment of M/s Y. P. Arya & Company as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 5. To reappointment of M/s R.M Bansal & Company, Cost Accountants (FRN-000022) as Cost Auditor of Company for Financial Year 2024-25 (Subject to Approval of Shareholders) in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 6. Alteration and Reclassification of the Capital Clause of the MoA of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RATHI STEEL & POWER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Rathi Steel and Power Limited is to be held on Monday the 12th Day of August 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at 02:00 PM to consider and approve the businesses as mentioned in the notice. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

RATHI STEEL & POWER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31st 2024 2. Any other business with permission of the chair. 1. Approval of Audited financial Results for the 4th Quarter and yearly ended on 31st March 2024 and statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion of the statutory auditors in audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31st 2024. 3. Auditors Report on Quarterly financial Results and year to date results pursuant to the regulation 33. 4. Form A Pursuant to the regulation 33 for the financial year ending March 31st 2024. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors dated 22.02.2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

RATHI STEEL & POWER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Nine Month ended and Quarter ended on December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024