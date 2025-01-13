RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.28
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.14
17.45
84
81.71
Net Worth
37.42
34.73
101.28
98.99
Minority Interest
Debt
100.02
62.75
181.15
69.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
137.44
97.48
282.43
168.14
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.04
0.45
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
19.28
56.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.15
0.2
Networking Capital
133.89
90.55
257.1
107.92
Inventories
109.35
94.68
292.78
146.95
Inventory Days
1,315.88
Sundry Debtors
21.06
6.53
6.46
5.06
Debtor Days
45.31
Other Current Assets
50.95
24.76
49.65
46.51
Sundry Creditors
-14.61
-9.19
-12.44
-17.9
Creditor Days
160.28
Other Current Liabilities
-32.86
-26.23
-79.35
-72.7
Cash
3.31
6.79
5.44
3.69
Total Assets
137.44
97.48
282.42
168.13
