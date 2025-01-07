iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

515.1
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.76

38.18

23.36

19.58

yoy growth (%)

6.75

63.44

19.24

-34.63

Raw materials

32.29

15.43

4.24

10.5

As % of sales

79.23

40.41

18.15

53.63

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.38

-0.44

-0.47

As % of sales

1.21

1

1.9

2.4

Other costs

-70.74

-50

-23.9

-24.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

173.55

130.97

102.32

124.38

Operating profit

1.82

3.22

3.25

5.25

OPM

4.47

8.43

13.93

26.83

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.62

-0.58

-0.58

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.79

-2.09

-4.2

Other income

1.23

0.95

0.21

0.22

Profit before tax

2.06

2.74

0.79

0.69

Taxes

-0.95

-0.63

0.03

-0.13

Tax rate

-46.36

-23.03

4.82

-19.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.1

2.11

0.82

0.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.1

2.11

0.82

0.55

yoy growth (%)

-47.67

154.82

48.64

-8.22

NPM

2.71

5.53

3.55

2.84

RDB Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.