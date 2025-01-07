Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.76
38.18
23.36
19.58
yoy growth (%)
6.75
63.44
19.24
-34.63
Raw materials
32.29
15.43
4.24
10.5
As % of sales
79.23
40.41
18.15
53.63
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.38
-0.44
-0.47
As % of sales
1.21
1
1.9
2.4
Other costs
-70.74
-50
-23.9
-24.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
173.55
130.97
102.32
124.38
Operating profit
1.82
3.22
3.25
5.25
OPM
4.47
8.43
13.93
26.83
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.62
-0.58
-0.58
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.79
-2.09
-4.2
Other income
1.23
0.95
0.21
0.22
Profit before tax
2.06
2.74
0.79
0.69
Taxes
-0.95
-0.63
0.03
-0.13
Tax rate
-46.36
-23.03
4.82
-19.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.1
2.11
0.82
0.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.1
2.11
0.82
0.55
yoy growth (%)
-47.67
154.82
48.64
-8.22
NPM
2.71
5.53
3.55
2.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.