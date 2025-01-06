RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.06
2.74
0.79
0.69
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.62
-0.58
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.95
-0.63
0.03
-0.13
Working capital
43.68
-17.65
10.63
9.94
Other operating items
Operating
44.2
-16.16
10.87
9.92
Capital expenditure
-0.96
-2.48
-5.4
0
Free cash flow
43.24
-18.64
5.47
9.93
Equity raised
160.8
156.17
154.52
154.04
Investing
-24.99
49.22
-12.07
13.02
Financing
64.99
75.78
59.3
72.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
244.04
262.53
207.22
249.75
