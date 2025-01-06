iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

502.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd

RDB Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.06

2.74

0.79

0.69

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.62

-0.58

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.95

-0.63

0.03

-0.13

Working capital

43.68

-17.65

10.63

9.94

Other operating items

Operating

44.2

-16.16

10.87

9.92

Capital expenditure

-0.96

-2.48

-5.4

0

Free cash flow

43.24

-18.64

5.47

9.93

Equity raised

160.8

156.17

154.52

154.04

Investing

-24.99

49.22

-12.07

13.02

Financing

64.99

75.78

59.3

72.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

244.04

262.53

207.22

249.75

RDB Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.