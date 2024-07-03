Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹536
Prev. Close₹528.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹536
Day's Low₹514
52 Week's High₹612.65
52 Week's Low₹76.65
Book Value₹131.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,263.55
P/E367.33
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.28
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.14
17.45
84
81.71
Net Worth
37.42
34.73
101.28
98.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.76
38.18
23.36
19.58
yoy growth (%)
6.75
63.44
19.24
-34.63
Raw materials
32.29
15.43
4.24
10.5
As % of sales
79.23
40.41
18.15
53.63
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.38
-0.44
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.06
2.74
0.79
0.69
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.62
-0.58
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.95
-0.63
0.03
-0.13
Working capital
43.68
-17.65
10.63
9.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.75
63.44
19.24
-34.63
Op profit growth
-43.39
-1.02
-38.09
208.07
EBIT growth
-30.18
22.93
-41.17
34.1
Net profit growth
-47.67
154.82
48.64
-8.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
110.29
128.56
71.83
59.89
44.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
110.29
128.56
71.83
59.89
44.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.29
13.4
0.54
0.27
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ravi Prakash Pincha
Independent Director
Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
Independent Director
ASHOK KUMAR JAIN
Independent Director
Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Amit Kumar Goyal
Additional Director
Raju Singh
Additional Director
Moumita Ghosh
Reports by RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, led by Sri Sunder Lal Dugar, is one of the leading real estate companies in Eastern India. The Company, a part of RDB Group, has diversified interests in packaging, power & telecom transmission equipment, retail chain and transport & logistics.The real estate arm of the RDB Group was established in 1981, with the dream of providing a home to all. Starting from developing homes for the middle and lower income groups, the Company is today developing large townships, retail and office spaces.RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. has projects spread all over Kolkata. The Company also has a strong foothold in all the rapidly growing cities of West Bengal like Asansol, Burdwan, Haldia, Kharagpur, Midnapur and other upcoming cities of India including Agra, Bikaner, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Surat.RDB group, went public in 2010 after acquiring the real estate arm of RDB Industries Limited vide High Court Order dated April 12, 2010 pursuant to a scheme of arrangement.In 2010-11, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary with Legend Group of Hyderabad whereby their holding was 51%. Through this subsidiary, it launched new projects such as Harmony, Coconut Grove, Marie Gold, Mint, Blue Hope, Dawn and Melno Park with total area under construction about 30 lakh sq. ft. Further, Company allotted 10,750,000 equity shares to the shareholders of NTC Industries Limited (Formerly known as RDB Industries Limited) on 24/06/2010, throu
Read More
The RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹523.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is ₹1263.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is 367.33 and 4.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is ₹76.65 and ₹612.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.68%, 3 Years at 142.05%, 1 Year at 540.76%, 6 Month at 265.10%, 3 Month at 29.01% and 1 Month at -2.33%.
