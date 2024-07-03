iifl-logo-icon 1
RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

523.3
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open536
  • Day's High536
  • 52 Wk High612.65
  • Prev. Close528.95
  • Day's Low514
  • 52 Wk Low 76.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E367.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value131.7
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,263.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

536

Prev. Close

528.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

536

Day's Low

514

52 Week's High

612.65

52 Week's Low

76.65

Book Value

131.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,263.55

P/E

367.33

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.41%

Non-Promoter- 29.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.28

17.28

17.28

17.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.14

17.45

84

81.71

Net Worth

37.42

34.73

101.28

98.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.76

38.18

23.36

19.58

yoy growth (%)

6.75

63.44

19.24

-34.63

Raw materials

32.29

15.43

4.24

10.5

As % of sales

79.23

40.41

18.15

53.63

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.38

-0.44

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.06

2.74

0.79

0.69

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.62

-0.58

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.95

-0.63

0.03

-0.13

Working capital

43.68

-17.65

10.63

9.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.75

63.44

19.24

-34.63

Op profit growth

-43.39

-1.02

-38.09

208.07

EBIT growth

-30.18

22.93

-41.17

34.1

Net profit growth

-47.67

154.82

48.64

-8.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

110.29

128.56

71.83

59.89

44.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

110.29

128.56

71.83

59.89

44.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.29

13.4

0.54

0.27

0.17

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ravi Prakash Pincha

Independent Director

Sharad Kumar Bachhawat

Independent Director

ASHOK KUMAR JAIN

Independent Director

Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Amit Kumar Goyal

Additional Director

Raju Singh

Additional Director

Moumita Ghosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, led by Sri Sunder Lal Dugar, is one of the leading real estate companies in Eastern India. The Company, a part of RDB Group, has diversified interests in packaging, power & telecom transmission equipment, retail chain and transport & logistics.The real estate arm of the RDB Group was established in 1981, with the dream of providing a home to all. Starting from developing homes for the middle and lower income groups, the Company is today developing large townships, retail and office spaces.RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. has projects spread all over Kolkata. The Company also has a strong foothold in all the rapidly growing cities of West Bengal like Asansol, Burdwan, Haldia, Kharagpur, Midnapur and other upcoming cities of India including Agra, Bikaner, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Surat.RDB group, went public in 2010 after acquiring the real estate arm of RDB Industries Limited vide High Court Order dated April 12, 2010 pursuant to a scheme of arrangement.In 2010-11, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary with Legend Group of Hyderabad whereby their holding was 51%. Through this subsidiary, it launched new projects such as Harmony, Coconut Grove, Marie Gold, Mint, Blue Hope, Dawn and Melno Park with total area under construction about 30 lakh sq. ft. Further, Company allotted 10,750,000 equity shares to the shareholders of NTC Industries Limited (Formerly known as RDB Industries Limited) on 24/06/2010, throu
Company FAQs

What is the RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd share price today?

The RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹523.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is ₹1263.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is 367.33 and 4.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is ₹76.65 and ₹612.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.68%, 3 Years at 142.05%, 1 Year at 540.76%, 6 Month at 265.10%, 3 Month at 29.01% and 1 Month at -2.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.58 %

