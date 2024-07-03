Summary

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, led by Sri Sunder Lal Dugar, is one of the leading real estate companies in Eastern India. The Company, a part of RDB Group, has diversified interests in packaging, power & telecom transmission equipment, retail chain and transport & logistics.The real estate arm of the RDB Group was established in 1981, with the dream of providing a home to all. Starting from developing homes for the middle and lower income groups, the Company is today developing large townships, retail and office spaces.RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. has projects spread all over Kolkata. The Company also has a strong foothold in all the rapidly growing cities of West Bengal like Asansol, Burdwan, Haldia, Kharagpur, Midnapur and other upcoming cities of India including Agra, Bikaner, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Surat.RDB group, went public in 2010 after acquiring the real estate arm of RDB Industries Limited vide High Court Order dated April 12, 2010 pursuant to a scheme of arrangement.In 2010-11, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary with Legend Group of Hyderabad whereby their holding was 51%. Through this subsidiary, it launched new projects such as Harmony, Coconut Grove, Marie Gold, Mint, Blue Hope, Dawn and Melno Park with total area under construction about 30 lakh sq. ft. Further, Company allotted 10,750,000 equity shares to the shareholders of NTC Industries Limited (Formerly known as RDB Industries Limited) on 24/06/2010, throu

