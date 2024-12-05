Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

As specified in the attached disclosure.

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

i. Appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal (DIN: 05292585) as Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 18th December, 2024 to 17th December, 2029 . ii. Appointment of Mr. Raju Singh (DIN: 09117852) as Additional Director in the capacity of Whole-time Director for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 18th December, 2024 to 17th December, 2029 r. iii. Appointment of Ms. Moumita Ghosh (DIN: 10874329) as Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 18th December, 2024 to 17th December, 2029.

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Stock Split Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., 05th December, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Sub-division/Stock Split of existing 1(One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paidup, subject to approval of Members of the Company. The Record Date for the purpose of above Sub-division/Stock Split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of Members of the Company through Postal Ballot e-voting process and will be intimated in due course. The postal ballot notice along with the necessary instructions shall be sent through e-mail to those Members who hold shares as on the cut-off date i.e. 06th December, 2024 and whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/Depository Participants. 2. Alteration of capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/stock split of equity shares, subject to approval of Members of the Company. Specified in the attached Disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Allotment of shares warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis as per SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018; 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Allotment of 68,62,500 (Sixty-Eight Lakhs Sixty-Two T housands Five Hundred Only) warrants convertible into equivalent equity shares of the Company, in one or more tranches, having face value of 10/- each, ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, at a price of Rs. 405/- (including premium of Rs. 395/- per share) aggregating to Rs. 2,77,93,12,500/- (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy-Seven Crores Ninety-Three Lakhs Twelve Thousands and Five Hundred Only) in respect of which 25% of the total consideration payable against each warrant(s) amounting to Rs. 69,48,28,125/- (Rupees Sixty Eight Crores Forty Eight Lakhs Twenty Eight Thousand One Hundred & Twenty-Five Only) has been received from the respective allottees (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at 12:30 P.M at its Registered Office Bikaner Building 8/1 Lal Bazar Street 1st Floor Kolkata- 700001 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company and the same is enclosed hereunder. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 9 Sep 2024

RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider fund raising through various means such as issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities including share warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. To increase in Authorized Share Capital and Alteration of Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to the intimation made by the Company on September 9, 2024 in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited which was scheduled on September 16, 2024 to discuss the following business items, stands postponed to 04th October, 2024 at the same time and venue due to some unavoidable circumstances: 1. To consider fund raising through various means such as issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities including share warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. To increase the Authorized Share Capital and Alteration of Capital Clause in the MOA of the Company. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated Dated on: 16/09/2024) Specified Elaborately in the attached disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at 12:00 noon at its Registered Office Bikaner Building 8/1 Lal Bazar Street 1st Floor Kolkata- 700 001 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As specified in the attached disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Specified in Details in the attached Intimation. Specified in the attached Disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Revised outcome as specified in the attached disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for withdrawal of Entire Capital Contribution from Subsidiary Limited Liability Partnership Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 27th day of May 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at its Registered Office Bikaner Building 8/1 Lal Bazar Street 1st Floor Kolkata- 700 001 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, together with the Auditors Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company and same is enclosed herewith as Annexure 1. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, together with the Auditors Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company and the same is enclosed herewith as Annexure 1. The meeting commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 5.30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Sale of shares in the Subsidiary Company.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 30th March, 2024, noted that Mr. Ravi Prakash Pincha (DIN: 00094695) will cease to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the closure of working hours on 31st March, 2024, owing to completion of his tenure of two consecutive terms of five years each in accordance with the provisions of Section 149(10) and 149(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 25(2) of the Listing Regulations. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is attached herewith as Annexure I

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024