RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd AGM

484.95
(3.09%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

RDB Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited will be held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Notice of AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 will be sent separately to the Stock Exchanges and to the Members of the Company in due course. The Company has fixed Saturday, 21st September, 2024 as the Cut-off-Date for the purpose of E-Voting. Those shareholders holding shares either in dematerialized form or in physical form, as on the close of business hours on 21st September, 2024 will be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting at the AGM. Read less.. The 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) was held on Saturday, the 28th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Visual Means (OAVM). In this Regard, We are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 30of the Listing Regulations; 2. The details of Voting Results of the business transacted at AGM in the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations; 3. The consolidated Scrutinizers Report on Remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at the said AGM of the company. All the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting have been passed with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

