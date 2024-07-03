RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, led by Sri Sunder Lal Dugar, is one of the leading real estate companies in Eastern India. The Company, a part of RDB Group, has diversified interests in packaging, power & telecom transmission equipment, retail chain and transport & logistics.The real estate arm of the RDB Group was established in 1981, with the dream of providing a home to all. Starting from developing homes for the middle and lower income groups, the Company is today developing large townships, retail and office spaces.RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. has projects spread all over Kolkata. The Company also has a strong foothold in all the rapidly growing cities of West Bengal like Asansol, Burdwan, Haldia, Kharagpur, Midnapur and other upcoming cities of India including Agra, Bikaner, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Surat.RDB group, went public in 2010 after acquiring the real estate arm of RDB Industries Limited vide High Court Order dated April 12, 2010 pursuant to a scheme of arrangement.In 2010-11, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary with Legend Group of Hyderabad whereby their holding was 51%. Through this subsidiary, it launched new projects such as Harmony, Coconut Grove, Marie Gold, Mint, Blue Hope, Dawn and Melno Park with total area under construction about 30 lakh sq. ft. Further, Company allotted 10,750,000 equity shares to the shareholders of NTC Industries Limited (Formerly known as RDB Industries Limited) on 24/06/2010, through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between the Company and NTC Industries Limited dated 12/04/2010. The Share Exchange Ratio was fixed as 1:1. With the said Allotment, the equity shares got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) w.e.f. December 13th & 14th, 2010 respectively.The Company in 2010-11, also completed residential and commercial projects such as Regent Arcade, Regent Ganga, Regent Heritage Commercial, Regent Heritage, Regent Sonarpur and Regent DG Map, Fort William. Apart from these, it has more than 5000 happy families occupying the residential estates of the Company. It has projects under construction measuring about six million square feet. The Company also has embarked into the world of infrastructure development along with logistic hub and truck terminus at Haldia.