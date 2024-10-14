We are enclosing herewith a copies of the newspaper publications for convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 05th November, 2024 at 11:30 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), published in the following newspaper in accordance with MCA General Circulars: 1. Financial Express (English Edition) 2. Duranta Barta (Bengali Edition) This is for your information and record Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 05th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024) This has reference to the Notice of EGM dated 04th October, 2024 issued by the Company for the purpose of seeking members approval on the Resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM which was already emailed to all the shareholders of the Company. A corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders/beneficial owners of the Company regarding amendment in Item No. 2 and Sub point No 6 of the Explanatory Statement of the said Notice of EGM. Copy of detailed corrigendum is enclosed herewith. Except as detailed in the attached corrigendum, all other terms and contents of the Notice of EGM dated 04th October, 2024 shall remain unchanged. This corrigendum will also be available on the Website of the Company www.rdbidia.com. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024) This has reference to the Notice of EGM dated 04th October, 2024 issued by the Company for the purpose of seeking members approval on the Resolutions as set out in the said Notice of EGM which was already emailed to all the shareholders of the Company. A corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders/beneficial owners of the Company regarding amendment in Item No. 2 sub point no 6 and 10 of the Explanatory statement of the said Notice. Copy of detailed corrigendum is being enclosed herewith. Except as detailed attached corrigendum, all other terms and contents of the Notice of EGM dated 04th October, 2024 shall remain unchanged. this corrigendum will also be available on the website of the Company www.rdbindia.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024) The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (EGM) was held on Tuesday, the 05th November, 2024 at 11: 30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In this regard, enclosing herewith the following: 1. Proceedings of the EGM pursuant to Regulation 30of the Listing Regulations; 2. The details of Voting Results of the business transacted at the EGM in the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the Listing Regulations; 3. The Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on Report on Remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at the said EGM of the Company. All the resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM have been passed with requisite majority. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)