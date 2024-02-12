iifl-logo-icon 1
Remedium Lifecare Ltd Split

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split8 Jan 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 202451
Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Sub-division (stock split) of every 1(one) equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each into 5 (five) equity share of face value of Re.1/- Company has approved Record date for Stock Split (Sub-division) of equity share of Rs.5/- per equity share to Re.1/- per equity share through Postal Ballot. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that REMEDIUM LIFECARE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE REMEDIUM LIFECARE LTD (539561) RECORD DATE 23/02/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 23/02/2024 DR-724/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE549S01028 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 23/02/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.02.2024) Company has approved Record date for Stock Split (Sub-division) of equity share of Rs.5/- per equity share to Re.1/- per equity share through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Company has received NEW ISIN from CDSL and NSDL pursuant to sub division/ stock split of Face Value of the Equity Shares from Rs.5/- each to Re.1/- each. Please note New ISIN- INE54S01036. With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Remedium Lifecare Limited has received NEW ISIN from CDSL and NSDL pursuant to Subdivision / Stock Split of Face Value of the Equity shares from Rs. 5/- each to Re.1- each. Please note that the New ISIN of the Company is INE549S01036 and Sub division/ Stock Split of Equity Shares will take effect under New ISIN. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/02/2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240213-7 dated February 13,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code REMEDIUM LIFECARE LTD (539561) New ISIN No. INE549S01036 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 23-02-2024 (DR- 724/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.02.2024)

