Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Sub-division (stock split) of every 1(one) equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each into 5 (five) equity share of face value of Re.1/- Company has approved Record date for Stock Split (Sub-division) of equity share of Rs.5/- per equity share to Re.1/- per equity share through Postal Ballot. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that REMEDIUM LIFECARE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE REMEDIUM LIFECARE LTD (539561) RECORD DATE 23/02/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 23/02/2024 DR-724/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE549S01028 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 23/02/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.02.2024) With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Company has received NEW ISIN from CDSL and NSDL pursuant to sub division/ stock split of Face Value of the Equity Shares from Rs.5/- each to Re.1/- each. Please note New ISIN- INE54S01036. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/02/2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240213-7 dated February 13,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code REMEDIUM LIFECARE LTD (539561) New ISIN No. INE549S01036 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 23-02-2024 (DR- 724/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.02.2024)