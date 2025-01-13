Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.98
10.98
10.98
10.98
Preference Capital
9
9
9
9
Reserves
32.48
31.34
31.12
30.61
Net Worth
52.46
51.32
51.1
50.59
Minority Interest
Debt
21.24
15.23
22.33
26.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.86
3.37
3.85
4.78
Total Liabilities
76.56
69.92
77.28
82.14
Fixed Assets
21.67
24.43
27.59
30.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.84
2.74
3.33
4.74
Networking Capital
51.57
40.65
40.85
39.93
Inventories
28.58
31.39
34.76
22.92
Inventory Days
101.87
Sundry Debtors
28.99
22.92
21.2
25.36
Debtor Days
112.72
Other Current Assets
4.07
2.6
2.9
3.03
Sundry Creditors
-2.13
-9.59
-10.74
-4.45
Creditor Days
19.78
Other Current Liabilities
-7.94
-6.67
-7.27
-6.93
Cash
1.4
2.05
5.46
6.51
Total Assets
76.54
69.93
77.29
82.14
