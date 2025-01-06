iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

109
(5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Remi Edelstahl FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.25

-2.95

-7.83

Depreciation

-4.22

-4.71

-4.78

-4.7

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.11

1.01

3.48

Working capital

9.62

-8.87

14.5

-12.11

Other operating items

Operating

5.61

-13.43

7.77

-21.16

Capital expenditure

0.61

2.85

0.79

1.45

Free cash flow

6.23

-10.58

8.57

-19.71

Equity raised

60.72

60.32

73.09

68.75

Investing

0

0

0

-0.56

Financing

39.54

31.87

41.45

40.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

106.49

81.6

123.12

88.7

