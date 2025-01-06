Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.25
-2.95
-7.83
Depreciation
-4.22
-4.71
-4.78
-4.7
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.11
1.01
3.48
Working capital
9.62
-8.87
14.5
-12.11
Other operating items
Operating
5.61
-13.43
7.77
-21.16
Capital expenditure
0.61
2.85
0.79
1.45
Free cash flow
6.23
-10.58
8.57
-19.71
Equity raised
60.72
60.32
73.09
68.75
Investing
0
0
0
-0.56
Financing
39.54
31.87
41.45
40.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
106.49
81.6
123.12
88.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.