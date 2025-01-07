Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.11
105.16
59.56
66.19
yoy growth (%)
-21.91
76.54
-10.01
-34.36
Raw materials
-58.46
-77.51
-38.85
-49.66
As % of sales
71.2
73.71
65.23
75.03
Employee costs
-6.54
-7.25
-6.39
-6.28
As % of sales
7.97
6.89
10.73
9.49
Other costs
-12.29
-13.41
-11.58
-13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.96
12.75
19.44
19.65
Operating profit
4.8
6.97
2.72
-2.76
OPM
5.85
6.63
4.57
-4.18
Depreciation
-4.22
-4.71
-4.78
-4.7
Interest expense
-1.21
-2.76
-2.42
-2.84
Other income
0.86
0.75
1.52
2.48
Profit before tax
0.23
0.25
-2.95
-7.83
Taxes
-0.02
-0.11
1.01
3.48
Tax rate
-9.79
-43.9
-34.39
-44.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.14
-1.93
-4.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.14
-1.93
-4.34
yoy growth (%)
48.55
-107.47
-55.38
-28.67
NPM
0.26
0.13
-3.25
-6.56
