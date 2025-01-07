iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

110.45
(1.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.11

105.16

59.56

66.19

yoy growth (%)

-21.91

76.54

-10.01

-34.36

Raw materials

-58.46

-77.51

-38.85

-49.66

As % of sales

71.2

73.71

65.23

75.03

Employee costs

-6.54

-7.25

-6.39

-6.28

As % of sales

7.97

6.89

10.73

9.49

Other costs

-12.29

-13.41

-11.58

-13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.96

12.75

19.44

19.65

Operating profit

4.8

6.97

2.72

-2.76

OPM

5.85

6.63

4.57

-4.18

Depreciation

-4.22

-4.71

-4.78

-4.7

Interest expense

-1.21

-2.76

-2.42

-2.84

Other income

0.86

0.75

1.52

2.48

Profit before tax

0.23

0.25

-2.95

-7.83

Taxes

-0.02

-0.11

1.01

3.48

Tax rate

-9.79

-43.9

-34.39

-44.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.14

-1.93

-4.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

0.14

-1.93

-4.34

yoy growth (%)

48.55

-107.47

-55.38

-28.67

NPM

0.26

0.13

-3.25

-6.56

Remi Edelstahl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.