SectorSteel
Open₹104.8
Prev. Close₹103.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.31
Day's High₹109.5
Day's Low₹102.55
52 Week's High₹130.01
52 Week's Low₹61.01
Book Value₹40.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.71
P/E36.87
EPS2.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.98
10.98
10.98
10.98
Preference Capital
9
9
9
9
Reserves
32.48
31.34
31.12
30.61
Net Worth
52.46
51.32
51.1
50.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.11
105.16
59.56
66.19
yoy growth (%)
-21.91
76.54
-10.01
-34.36
Raw materials
-58.46
-77.51
-38.85
-49.66
As % of sales
71.2
73.71
65.23
75.03
Employee costs
-6.54
-7.25
-6.39
-6.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.25
-2.95
-7.83
Depreciation
-4.22
-4.71
-4.78
-4.7
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.11
1.01
3.48
Working capital
9.62
-8.87
14.5
-12.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.91
76.54
-10.01
-34.36
Op profit growth
-31.05
155.63
-198.54
111.27
EBIT growth
-51.89
-669.52
-89.37
115.82
Net profit growth
48.55
-107.47
-55.38
-28.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vishwambhar C Saraf
Non Executive Director
Rajendra C Saraf
Managing Director
Rishabh R Saraf
Independent Director
Sandeep Shriya
Independent Director
Anita Bharatia
Independent Director
Mahendra Chirawawala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
H H Joshi
Independent Director
Archana Bajaj
Independent Director
Harkishan Zaveri
Independent Director
M P Sharma
Reports by Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
Summary
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd incorporated in 1970, is promoted by Chiranjilal Saraf along with his two sons, Vishwambhar C. Saraf and Rajendra C. Saraf. The Company became a deemed public company in Nov.80 and got converted into a public company on 12 Dec.80. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes at Tarapur, Maharashtra.The company manufactures stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and bright bars at its manufacturing unit in Andheri,Mumbai. It obtains technical assistance from Kobe Steel, Japan. In Jul.91, the company came out with a rights issue. In 1994, the company diversified into real estate. It shifted its manufacturing facilities to Tarapur and developed an industrial complex at the Andheri site,The Comapny obtained ISO 9002 certificate from TUV.The companys property development of about 65,000 Sq Ft at Andheri was completed. But due to week real estate market the entire premises could not be sold out.In 2005-06, the Company completed its Specialized Stainless Steel tubing project costing Rs.11 Crores and the Windmill Project costing about Rs.10 Crores, totaling about Rs.21 Crores.
The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd is ₹119.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd is 36.87 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd is ₹61.01 and ₹130.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.44%, 3 Years at 43.58%, 1 Year at 24.83%, 6 Month at 13.52%, 3 Month at 29.52% and 1 Month at -0.56%.
