iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Share Price

109
(5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.8
  • Day's High109.5
  • 52 Wk High130.01
  • Prev. Close103.6
  • Day's Low102.55
  • 52 Wk Low 61.01
  • Turnover (lac)16.31
  • P/E36.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.89
  • EPS2.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

104.8

Prev. Close

103.6

Turnover(Lac.)

16.31

Day's High

109.5

Day's Low

102.55

52 Week's High

130.01

52 Week's Low

61.01

Book Value

40.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119.71

P/E

36.87

EPS

2.81

Divi. Yield

0

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 25.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.98

10.98

10.98

10.98

Preference Capital

9

9

9

9

Reserves

32.48

31.34

31.12

30.61

Net Worth

52.46

51.32

51.1

50.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.11

105.16

59.56

66.19

yoy growth (%)

-21.91

76.54

-10.01

-34.36

Raw materials

-58.46

-77.51

-38.85

-49.66

As % of sales

71.2

73.71

65.23

75.03

Employee costs

-6.54

-7.25

-6.39

-6.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.25

-2.95

-7.83

Depreciation

-4.22

-4.71

-4.78

-4.7

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.11

1.01

3.48

Working capital

9.62

-8.87

14.5

-12.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.91

76.54

-10.01

-34.36

Op profit growth

-31.05

155.63

-198.54

111.27

EBIT growth

-51.89

-669.52

-89.37

115.82

Net profit growth

48.55

-107.47

-55.38

-28.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vishwambhar C Saraf

Non Executive Director

Rajendra C Saraf

Managing Director

Rishabh R Saraf

Independent Director

Sandeep Shriya

Independent Director

Anita Bharatia

Independent Director

Mahendra Chirawawala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

H H Joshi

Independent Director

Archana Bajaj

Independent Director

Harkishan Zaveri

Independent Director

M P Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd

Summary

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd incorporated in 1970, is promoted by Chiranjilal Saraf along with his two sons, Vishwambhar C. Saraf and Rajendra C. Saraf. The Company became a deemed public company in Nov.80 and got converted into a public company on 12 Dec.80. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes at Tarapur, Maharashtra.The company manufactures stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and bright bars at its manufacturing unit in Andheri,Mumbai. It obtains technical assistance from Kobe Steel, Japan. In Jul.91, the company came out with a rights issue. In 1994, the company diversified into real estate. It shifted its manufacturing facilities to Tarapur and developed an industrial complex at the Andheri site,The Comapny obtained ISO 9002 certificate from TUV.The companys property development of about 65,000 Sq Ft at Andheri was completed. But due to week real estate market the entire premises could not be sold out.In 2005-06, the Company completed its Specialized Stainless Steel tubing project costing Rs.11 Crores and the Windmill Project costing about Rs.10 Crores, totaling about Rs.21 Crores.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd share price today?

The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109 today.

What is the Market Cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd is ₹119.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd is 36.87 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd is ₹61.01 and ₹130.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd?

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.44%, 3 Years at 43.58%, 1 Year at 24.83%, 6 Month at 13.52%, 3 Month at 29.52% and 1 Month at -0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.69 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 25.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.