|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Copies of the newspaper advertisement published in English and Marathi respect of notice given to shareholders for intimating date and time of AGM, updating of their email ids and other details. AGM Outcome/proceedings and Consolidated scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
