iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Company Summary

94.05
(-0.58%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:07:00 PM

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Summary

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd incorporated in 1970, is promoted by Chiranjilal Saraf along with his two sons, Vishwambhar C. Saraf and Rajendra C. Saraf. The Company became a deemed public company in Nov.80 and got converted into a public company on 12 Dec.80. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes at Tarapur, Maharashtra.The company manufactures stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and bright bars at its manufacturing unit in Andheri,Mumbai. It obtains technical assistance from Kobe Steel, Japan. In Jul.91, the company came out with a rights issue. In 1994, the company diversified into real estate. It shifted its manufacturing facilities to Tarapur and developed an industrial complex at the Andheri site,The Comapny obtained ISO 9002 certificate from TUV.The companys property development of about 65,000 Sq Ft at Andheri was completed. But due to week real estate market the entire premises could not be sold out.In 2005-06, the Company completed its Specialized Stainless Steel tubing project costing Rs.11 Crores and the Windmill Project costing about Rs.10 Crores, totaling about Rs.21 Crores.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.