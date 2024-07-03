Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Summary

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd incorporated in 1970, is promoted by Chiranjilal Saraf along with his two sons, Vishwambhar C. Saraf and Rajendra C. Saraf. The Company became a deemed public company in Nov.80 and got converted into a public company on 12 Dec.80. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes at Tarapur, Maharashtra.The company manufactures stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and bright bars at its manufacturing unit in Andheri,Mumbai. It obtains technical assistance from Kobe Steel, Japan. In Jul.91, the company came out with a rights issue. In 1994, the company diversified into real estate. It shifted its manufacturing facilities to Tarapur and developed an industrial complex at the Andheri site,The Comapny obtained ISO 9002 certificate from TUV.The companys property development of about 65,000 Sq Ft at Andheri was completed. But due to week real estate market the entire premises could not be sold out.In 2005-06, the Company completed its Specialized Stainless Steel tubing project costing Rs.11 Crores and the Windmill Project costing about Rs.10 Crores, totaling about Rs.21 Crores.