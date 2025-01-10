TO THE MEMBERS OF REMI EDELSTAHL TUBULARS LIMITED

Report on the standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of REMI EDELSTAHL TUBULARS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Collectively referred to as ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs ( financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit ( financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

a. In the case of the balance sheet, of the state of a airs of the company as at 31st March 2024;

b. In the case of the statement of profit and loss, of the profit ( financial performance including other comprehensive income); and

c. In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we have required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related. to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Boards of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (‘Sas), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Act, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be in uenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluated the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

? We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

? We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

? From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstance, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

? Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard), Rules 2020.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, Refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement. Refer note No.31.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contract; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise; and

(iii) There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the investor education and protection fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company. ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds, (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has, caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) or Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not paid any dividend in the current financial year and hence the provisions of section 123 were not attracted.

For SUNDARLAL, DESAI & KANODIA CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, FRN-110560W Sd/- (MUKUL B. DESAI) UDIN : 24033978BKCAQW3168 PARTNER Membership Number 33978 PLACE : MUMBAI DATED : 27th May, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of my report of even date]

(I) (A) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of Company.

(D) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(E) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereon.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical veri cation of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. The discrepancies noticed on veri cation between the physical stocks and the book records were not more than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been enjoying working capital limits of more than Rs.5 Crores on the basis of security of current asset and the quarterly statements led by the company with bank are in the agreement with the books of the accounts of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in nor provided any guarantee or securities or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured loans to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us as the Company has not provided any loans, made investments, given guarantee and securities and therefore the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under are not attracted.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sale Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable to it with appropriate authorities and there were no undisputed arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no disputed statutory dues with any appropriate authority as at 31st March, 2024, which have not been deposited on account of a dispute except following:-

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues & Period Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Form where dispute is pending 1. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y.2016-17 36.31 The Comm. of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed, any transaction not recorded in the books of account, as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institutions, banks, Government or debenture holders.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer, including debt instruments and term loans in the year under review.

(b) The Company has not made any Preferential Allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially & optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) The Auditors have not lled any report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under Report.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking & Housing Finance activities.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Group has not more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) We are of the opinion, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and arrangement plans, that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act are not attracted to the Company.

(xxi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company do not have any subsidiary/joint venture and accordingly no consolidated financial statements are required to be prepared and therefore the question of qualification or adverse remarks by respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports does not arise.

For SUNDARLAL, DESAI & KANODIA

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS,

FRN-110560W

Sd/-

(MUKUL B. DESAI)

PARTNER

Membership Number 33978

UDIN : 24033978BKCAQW3168

PLACE : MUMBAI

DATED : 27th May, 2024

ANNEXURE - "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SUNDARLAL, DESAI & KANODIA

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS,

FRN-110560W

Sd/-

(MUKUL B. DESAI)

PARTNER

Membership Number 33978

UDIN : 24033978BKCAQW3168

PLACE : MUMBAI

DATED : 27th May, 2024