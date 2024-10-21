iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Board Meeting

102
(-0.87%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:58:00 PM

Remi Edelstahl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, Limited review report for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 and disclosure of related party transaction for the period from 01/04/2024 to 30/09/2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, Limited review report for the quarter ended 30th September , 2024 and disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the period from 1st April 2024 to 30th September, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 alongwith limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31-03-2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 alongwith audit report (unmodified opinion) and related party transaction report Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 alongwith Audit Report (unmodified opinion) and related party transaction report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to give you notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 30th January 2024 inter-alia ; a) to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. b) To consider and approve the extension of the period of redemption of 500000 - 8% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares (NCPS) of Rs.100/- each aggregating to Rs.50000000/- (Rupees Five Crores Only) not exceeding 5 years from the due date of redemption of Preference shares subject to approval of members through postal ballot (e-voting) Unaudited Financial Results and limited review for the qrt. ended 31-12-2023 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and Limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and the extension of the due date of redeemption of preference shares Extension of the due date of redeemption of preference shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

