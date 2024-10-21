Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, Limited review report for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 and disclosure of related party transaction for the period from 01/04/2024 to 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 alongwith limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31-03-2024 alongwith audit report (unmodified opinion) and related party transaction report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024