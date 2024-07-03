iifl-logo-icon 1
Retina Paints Ltd Share Price

71
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71
  • Day's High71
  • 52 Wk High97.5
  • Prev. Close74
  • Day's Low71
  • 52 Wk Low 50
  • Turnover (lac)1.42
  • P/E154.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.41
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)108.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Retina Paints Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

71

Prev. Close

74

Turnover(Lac.)

1.42

Day's High

71

Day's Low

71

52 Week's High

97.5

52 Week's Low

50

Book Value

21.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

108.91

P/E

154.17

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Retina Paints Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Retina Paints Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Retina Paints Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.28%

Non-Promoter- 40.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Retina Paints Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.94

10.24

1.85

0.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.16

2.24

0.52

0.23

Net Worth

22.1

12.48

2.37

0.95

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

11.66

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

11.66

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

5.67

Retina Paints Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,334.25

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.75

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.8

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,499.2

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,396.7

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Retina Paints Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RAKESH DOMMATI

Whole-time Director

KOYYADA RAJITHA

Non Executive Director

CHITHRA RAMU

Independent Director

C N SRINIVASAN

Independent Director

ARUNACHALAM MANIKANDAN

Independent Director

SRIKANTH SOMEPALLI.

Independent Director

KOYYALA RAJU

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Retina Paints Ltd

Summary

Retina Paints Limited was originally incorporated on November 01, 2010 as a Private Limited Company with the name Retina Paints Private Limited at Andhra Pradesh. Later in the year 2022, Company got converted to Public Company and consequently, its name was changed to Retina Paints Limited on December 26, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.The Company established in year 2010 headquartered at Hyderabad, Telangana is into manufacturing of Decorative Paints like Distemper, Primers, Wall Care Products, Emulsions, etc and further sell them to different Distributors. It source raw materials at present for manufacturing of Paints. Its water-based paints are used for residential and for commercial buildings.The Company has introduced tinting machines comprising a plurality of colorant reservoirs containing colorant, one or more cleaning fluid supply conduits and one or more dispenser heads for dispensing colorant into a paint container. It has a network of Distributors in the markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and also has presence in Odisha for selling Product. The Company amalgamated with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Unikon Paints Private Limited in 2019, which became effective from April 01, 2019, the Appointed Date of the Scheme.The Company is planning to come out with an Initial Public Offer by issuing upto 37,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 11 crores through Fresh Issue.
Company FAQs

What is the Retina Paints Ltd share price today?

The Retina Paints Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Retina Paints Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Retina Paints Ltd is ₹108.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Retina Paints Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Retina Paints Ltd is 154.17 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Retina Paints Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Retina Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Retina Paints Ltd is ₹50 and ₹97.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Retina Paints Ltd?

Retina Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 42.31%, 6 Month at -9.87%, 3 Month at 2.78% and 1 Month at 6.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Retina Paints Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Retina Paints Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Retina Paints Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

