Summary

Retina Paints Limited was originally incorporated on November 01, 2010 as a Private Limited Company with the name Retina Paints Private Limited at Andhra Pradesh. Later in the year 2022, Company got converted to Public Company and consequently, its name was changed to Retina Paints Limited on December 26, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.The Company established in year 2010 headquartered at Hyderabad, Telangana is into manufacturing of Decorative Paints like Distemper, Primers, Wall Care Products, Emulsions, etc and further sell them to different Distributors. It source raw materials at present for manufacturing of Paints. Its water-based paints are used for residential and for commercial buildings.The Company has introduced tinting machines comprising a plurality of colorant reservoirs containing colorant, one or more cleaning fluid supply conduits and one or more dispenser heads for dispensing colorant into a paint container. It has a network of Distributors in the markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and also has presence in Odisha for selling Product. The Company amalgamated with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Unikon Paints Private Limited in 2019, which became effective from April 01, 2019, the Appointed Date of the Scheme.The Company is planning to come out with an Initial Public Offer by issuing upto 37,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 11 crores through Fresh Issue.

