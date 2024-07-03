SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹71
Prev. Close₹74
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.42
Day's High₹71
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹97.5
52 Week's Low₹50
Book Value₹21.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.91
P/E154.17
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.94
10.24
1.85
0.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.16
2.24
0.52
0.23
Net Worth
22.1
12.48
2.37
0.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
11.66
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
11.66
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,334.25
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.75
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.8
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,499.2
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,396.7
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RAKESH DOMMATI
Whole-time Director
KOYYADA RAJITHA
Non Executive Director
CHITHRA RAMU
Independent Director
C N SRINIVASAN
Independent Director
ARUNACHALAM MANIKANDAN
Independent Director
SRIKANTH SOMEPALLI.
Independent Director
KOYYALA RAJU
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Retina Paints Ltd
Summary
Retina Paints Limited was originally incorporated on November 01, 2010 as a Private Limited Company with the name Retina Paints Private Limited at Andhra Pradesh. Later in the year 2022, Company got converted to Public Company and consequently, its name was changed to Retina Paints Limited on December 26, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.The Company established in year 2010 headquartered at Hyderabad, Telangana is into manufacturing of Decorative Paints like Distemper, Primers, Wall Care Products, Emulsions, etc and further sell them to different Distributors. It source raw materials at present for manufacturing of Paints. Its water-based paints are used for residential and for commercial buildings.The Company has introduced tinting machines comprising a plurality of colorant reservoirs containing colorant, one or more cleaning fluid supply conduits and one or more dispenser heads for dispensing colorant into a paint container. It has a network of Distributors in the markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and also has presence in Odisha for selling Product. The Company amalgamated with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Unikon Paints Private Limited in 2019, which became effective from April 01, 2019, the Appointed Date of the Scheme.The Company is planning to come out with an Initial Public Offer by issuing upto 37,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 11 crores through Fresh Issue.
Read More
The Retina Paints Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Retina Paints Ltd is ₹108.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Retina Paints Ltd is 154.17 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Retina Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Retina Paints Ltd is ₹50 and ₹97.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Retina Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 42.31%, 6 Month at -9.87%, 3 Month at 2.78% and 1 Month at 6.32%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.