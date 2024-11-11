iifl-logo-icon 1
Retina Paints Ltd Board Meeting

71
(0.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Retina Paints CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Retina Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the Half-year ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
Retina Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 1400000 equity shares of the Company at Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 66.75/- per share (total Rs. 76.75 per share) to the proposed allottees on a preferential basis. 92nd Board Meeting held on 09th October 2024 through Video Conference Resignation of Shri. Chinnamanoor Neelakantan Srinivasan (DIN: 09802425) as Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Appointment of Shri. Koyyala Raju (DIN: 10734973) as an Additional Director (Independent) for a period of five years w.e.f 05th September 2024 to 04th September 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Board Meeting7 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Retina Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further issue of Equity Shares on a preferential basis including determination of issue price subject to the approval of shareholders of the company or such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. Further Issue of 14,00,000 Equity Shares at Rs. 76.25 each on a preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Corrigendum to the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Retina Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year / Year ended 31st March 2024. Approving the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. Intimation of Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors, Internal Auditors and Tax Auditors for the financial year 2024 - 25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Appointment of Sri. Suda Vishnu Vardhan as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

