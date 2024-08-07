iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Retina Paints Ltd EGM

70.5
(-1.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Retina Paints CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Aug 20242 Sep 2024
EGM 02/09/2024 Further Issue of 14,00,000 Equity Shares at Rs. 76.25 each on a preferential basis. Notice convening the 5th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 2nd September 2024, at 12.30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Notice convening the First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024 - 2025 on Monday the 2nd September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M through VC or OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Proceedings of the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024 - 25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Retina Paints: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Retina Paints Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.