|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|EGM 02/09/2024 Further Issue of 14,00,000 Equity Shares at Rs. 76.25 each on a preferential basis. Notice convening the 5th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 2nd September 2024, at 12.30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Notice convening the First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024 - 2025 on Monday the 2nd September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M through VC or OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Proceedings of the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024 - 25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
