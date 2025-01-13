Riba Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.74
71.83
64.42
59.53
Net Worth
89.39
81.48
74.07
69.18
Minority Interest
Debt
67.68
60.8
66.32
57.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.32
1.58
0.99
0.37
Total Liabilities
159.39
143.86
141.38
127.46
Fixed Assets
92.03
87.7
84.02
83.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
62.59
55.22
54.26
40.57
Inventories
25.68
25.27
25.58
18.07
Inventory Days
34.74
Sundry Debtors
41.59
38.54
34.98
39.86
Debtor Days
76.64
Other Current Assets
15.01
11.76
11.31
9.94
Sundry Creditors
-12.89
-12.36
-12.37
-21.68
Creditor Days
41.68
Other Current Liabilities
-6.8
-7.99
-5.24
-5.62
Cash
4.77
0.94
3.1
3.49
Total Assets
159.39
143.86
141.38
127.48
