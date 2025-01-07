iifl-logo-icon 1
Riba Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

189.81

177.04

148.16

111.79

yoy growth (%)

7.2

19.49

32.53

-2.3

Raw materials

-113.84

-103.2

-82.89

-66.98

As % of sales

59.97

58.29

55.94

59.92

Employee costs

-11.23

-11.18

-5.75

-4.38

As % of sales

5.92

6.31

3.88

3.92

Other costs

-49.46

-47

-47.7

-32.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.06

26.54

32.19

29.39

Operating profit

15.26

15.66

11.8

7.55

OPM

8.04

8.84

7.96

6.76

Depreciation

-4.76

-3.51

-4.72

-2.73

Interest expense

-3.64

-4.15

-4.59

-1.34

Other income

0.66

0.67

4.19

2.17

Profit before tax

7.51

8.66

6.68

5.65

Taxes

-1.62

-1.92

-1.39

-1.35

Tax rate

-21.68

-22.24

-20.79

-24.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.88

6.73

5.29

4.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.88

6.73

5.29

4.29

yoy growth (%)

-12.62

27.08

23.43

227.38

NPM

3.1

3.8

3.57

3.84

