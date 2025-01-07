Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
189.81
177.04
148.16
111.79
yoy growth (%)
7.2
19.49
32.53
-2.3
Raw materials
-113.84
-103.2
-82.89
-66.98
As % of sales
59.97
58.29
55.94
59.92
Employee costs
-11.23
-11.18
-5.75
-4.38
As % of sales
5.92
6.31
3.88
3.92
Other costs
-49.46
-47
-47.7
-32.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.06
26.54
32.19
29.39
Operating profit
15.26
15.66
11.8
7.55
OPM
8.04
8.84
7.96
6.76
Depreciation
-4.76
-3.51
-4.72
-2.73
Interest expense
-3.64
-4.15
-4.59
-1.34
Other income
0.66
0.67
4.19
2.17
Profit before tax
7.51
8.66
6.68
5.65
Taxes
-1.62
-1.92
-1.39
-1.35
Tax rate
-21.68
-22.24
-20.79
-24.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.88
6.73
5.29
4.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.88
6.73
5.29
4.29
yoy growth (%)
-12.62
27.08
23.43
227.38
NPM
3.1
3.8
3.57
3.84
