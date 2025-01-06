Riba Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.51
8.66
6.68
5.65
Depreciation
-4.76
-3.51
-4.72
-2.73
Tax paid
-1.62
-1.92
-1.39
-1.35
Working capital
13.04
-0.28
35.93
-19.31
Other operating items
Operating
14.15
2.92
36.5
-17.75
Capital expenditure
6.55
11.94
6.16
37.8
Free cash flow
20.7
14.86
42.66
20.04
Equity raised
107.29
85.61
66.81
58.22
Investing
0
-0.03
0
0
Financing
15.02
-9.14
31.56
9.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
143.02
91.31
141.03
88.05
