iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riba Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95.3
(-7.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Riba Textiles Ltd

Riba Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.51

8.66

6.68

5.65

Depreciation

-4.76

-3.51

-4.72

-2.73

Tax paid

-1.62

-1.92

-1.39

-1.35

Working capital

13.04

-0.28

35.93

-19.31

Other operating items

Operating

14.15

2.92

36.5

-17.75

Capital expenditure

6.55

11.94

6.16

37.8

Free cash flow

20.7

14.86

42.66

20.04

Equity raised

107.29

85.61

66.81

58.22

Investing

0

-0.03

0

0

Financing

15.02

-9.14

31.56

9.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

143.02

91.31

141.03

88.05

Riba Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Riba Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.