Riba Textiles Ltd Share Price

95.3
(-7.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103
  • Day's High103
  • 52 Wk High113.2
  • Prev. Close102.95
  • Day's Low92.3
  • 52 Wk Low 62.35
  • Turnover (lac)34.6
  • P/E12.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value96.85
  • EPS8.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)91.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Riba Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

103

Prev. Close

102.95

Turnover(Lac.)

34.6

Day's High

103

Day's Low

92.3

52 Week's High

113.2

52 Week's Low

62.35

Book Value

96.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

91.96

P/E

12.04

EPS

8.55

Divi. Yield

0

Riba Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Riba Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Riba Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.84%

Non-Promoter- 38.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Riba Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.65

9.65

9.65

9.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.74

71.83

64.42

59.53

Net Worth

89.39

81.48

74.07

69.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

189.81

177.04

148.16

111.79

yoy growth (%)

7.2

19.49

32.53

-2.3

Raw materials

-113.84

-103.2

-82.89

-66.98

As % of sales

59.97

58.29

55.94

59.92

Employee costs

-11.23

-11.18

-5.75

-4.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.51

8.66

6.68

5.65

Depreciation

-4.76

-3.51

-4.72

-2.73

Tax paid

-1.62

-1.92

-1.39

-1.35

Working capital

13.04

-0.28

35.93

-19.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.2

19.49

32.53

-2.3

Op profit growth

-2.52

32.62

56.2

87.75

EBIT growth

-12.96

13.64

61.17

97.38

Net profit growth

-12.62

27.08

23.43

227.38

No Record Found

Riba Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Riba Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Garg

Whole-time Director

Nitin Garg

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Asha Garg

Independent Director

Navnish Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Dubey

Independent Director

Shyam Sunder Miglani

Addtnl Independent Director

Parveen Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Riba Textiles Ltd

Summary

Riba Textiles Ltd was incorporated in 1989. The Company is an export-oriented Terry Towels and Tufted Rugs manufacturing unit based 100 kms from New Delhi in the state Of Haryana, India. The Company is registered on the Indian stock market and has been growing with present capacity of 7,000 tons being increased to 9000 tons annually during 2021. The production unit encompasses 16 acres of land with a built-up area of 600,000 square feet incorporating all the state-of-the-art machineries from across the globe.The Company is a part of a group of companies with interest in Textiles, Food, Entertainment and Agriculture. It operate as fully integrated textile unit with an ultramodern composite plant incorporating Dyeing, Weaving, Finishing, Sublimation, Shearing Embroideries and Tufting. It is able to transmute cotton yarn into marvelous towels and bath rugs for their perceptive customers. Their line of customers takes account of departmental stores, mass merchandisers, e-commerce sellers and importers across the globe in 30 countries incorporating maximum continents.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of terry towels at Chidana, Haryana. It commenced commercial production in Jan.92. In 1995-96, it increased installed capacity from 250 tpa to 1499 tpa; and also established an open-end spinning plant with a capacity of 768 rotors, for manufacture of cotton yarn. In Mar.96, the Company issued shares to the public to part-finance its expansion-cum-backward integration pr
Company FAQs

What is the Riba Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Riba Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Riba Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riba Textiles Ltd is ₹91.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Riba Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Riba Textiles Ltd is 12.04 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Riba Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riba Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riba Textiles Ltd is ₹62.35 and ₹113.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Riba Textiles Ltd?

Riba Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.77%, 3 Years at 31.96%, 1 Year at 26.06%, 6 Month at 17.93%, 3 Month at 28.21% and 1 Month at 5.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Riba Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Riba Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.15 %

