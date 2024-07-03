Summary

Riba Textiles Ltd was incorporated in 1989. The Company is an export-oriented Terry Towels and Tufted Rugs manufacturing unit based 100 kms from New Delhi in the state Of Haryana, India. The Company is registered on the Indian stock market and has been growing with present capacity of 7,000 tons being increased to 9000 tons annually during 2021. The production unit encompasses 16 acres of land with a built-up area of 600,000 square feet incorporating all the state-of-the-art machineries from across the globe.The Company is a part of a group of companies with interest in Textiles, Food, Entertainment and Agriculture. It operate as fully integrated textile unit with an ultramodern composite plant incorporating Dyeing, Weaving, Finishing, Sublimation, Shearing Embroideries and Tufting. It is able to transmute cotton yarn into marvelous towels and bath rugs for their perceptive customers. Their line of customers takes account of departmental stores, mass merchandisers, e-commerce sellers and importers across the globe in 30 countries incorporating maximum continents.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of terry towels at Chidana, Haryana. It commenced commercial production in Jan.92. In 1995-96, it increased installed capacity from 250 tpa to 1499 tpa; and also established an open-end spinning plant with a capacity of 768 rotors, for manufacture of cotton yarn. In Mar.96, the Company issued shares to the public to part-finance its expansion-cum-backward integration pr

