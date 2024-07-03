SectorTextiles
Open₹103
Prev. Close₹102.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.6
Day's High₹103
Day's Low₹92.3
52 Week's High₹113.2
52 Week's Low₹62.35
Book Value₹96.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)91.96
P/E12.04
EPS8.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.74
71.83
64.42
59.53
Net Worth
89.39
81.48
74.07
69.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
189.81
177.04
148.16
111.79
yoy growth (%)
7.2
19.49
32.53
-2.3
Raw materials
-113.84
-103.2
-82.89
-66.98
As % of sales
59.97
58.29
55.94
59.92
Employee costs
-11.23
-11.18
-5.75
-4.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.51
8.66
6.68
5.65
Depreciation
-4.76
-3.51
-4.72
-2.73
Tax paid
-1.62
-1.92
-1.39
-1.35
Working capital
13.04
-0.28
35.93
-19.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.2
19.49
32.53
-2.3
Op profit growth
-2.52
32.62
56.2
87.75
EBIT growth
-12.96
13.64
61.17
97.38
Net profit growth
-12.62
27.08
23.43
227.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Garg
Whole-time Director
Nitin Garg
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Asha Garg
Independent Director
Navnish Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Dubey
Independent Director
Shyam Sunder Miglani
Addtnl Independent Director
Parveen Kumar
Summary
Riba Textiles Ltd was incorporated in 1989. The Company is an export-oriented Terry Towels and Tufted Rugs manufacturing unit based 100 kms from New Delhi in the state Of Haryana, India. The Company is registered on the Indian stock market and has been growing with present capacity of 7,000 tons being increased to 9000 tons annually during 2021. The production unit encompasses 16 acres of land with a built-up area of 600,000 square feet incorporating all the state-of-the-art machineries from across the globe.The Company is a part of a group of companies with interest in Textiles, Food, Entertainment and Agriculture. It operate as fully integrated textile unit with an ultramodern composite plant incorporating Dyeing, Weaving, Finishing, Sublimation, Shearing Embroideries and Tufting. It is able to transmute cotton yarn into marvelous towels and bath rugs for their perceptive customers. Their line of customers takes account of departmental stores, mass merchandisers, e-commerce sellers and importers across the globe in 30 countries incorporating maximum continents.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of terry towels at Chidana, Haryana. It commenced commercial production in Jan.92. In 1995-96, it increased installed capacity from 250 tpa to 1499 tpa; and also established an open-end spinning plant with a capacity of 768 rotors, for manufacture of cotton yarn. In Mar.96, the Company issued shares to the public to part-finance its expansion-cum-backward integration pr
The Riba Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riba Textiles Ltd is ₹91.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Riba Textiles Ltd is 12.04 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riba Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riba Textiles Ltd is ₹62.35 and ₹113.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Riba Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.77%, 3 Years at 31.96%, 1 Year at 26.06%, 6 Month at 17.93%, 3 Month at 28.21% and 1 Month at 5.03%.
