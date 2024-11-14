Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, 14Th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the board. Outcome of Board meeting held today, 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31st 2024 and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the board. Outcome of Board meeting Held today i.e. 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024