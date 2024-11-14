iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riba Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

89.5
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:57:00 PM

Riba Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, 14Th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the board. Outcome of Board meeting held today, 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31st 2024 and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the board. Outcome of Board meeting Held today i.e. 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held today i.e. 13th February 2024. Please find enclosed a copy of the approved standalone unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Riba Textiles: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Riba Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.