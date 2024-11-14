|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, 14Th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the board. Outcome of Board meeting held today, 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31st 2024 and any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the board. Outcome of Board meeting Held today i.e. 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|RIBA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held today i.e. 13th February 2024. Please find enclosed a copy of the approved standalone unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.