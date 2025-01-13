iifl-logo-icon 1
Risa International Ltd Balance Sheet

1.01
(-4.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:36:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.9

31.9

31.9

31.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.54

-11.77

-11.45

-11.05

Net Worth

5.36

20.13

20.45

20.85

Minority Interest

Debt

1.55

1.18

0.67

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.91

21.31

21.12

20.85

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.9

21.3

21.12

20.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

8.58

22.99

22.99

31.43

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.2

7.19

7.23

9.05

Sundry Creditors

-6.47

-6.47

-6.47

-16.8

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.41

-2.41

-2.63

-2.95

Cash

0

0

0

0.13

Total Assets

6.9

21.3

21.12

20.86

