Risa International Ltd Share Price

1.11
(1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.11
  • Day's High1.11
  • 52 Wk High1.9
  • Prev. Close1.09
  • Day's Low1.11
  • 52 Wk Low 0.55
  • Turnover (lac)3.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Risa International Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Risa International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Risa International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.56%

Institutions: 0.55%

Non-Institutions: 86.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Risa International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.9

31.9

31.9

31.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.54

-11.77

-11.45

-11.05

Net Worth

5.36

20.13

20.45

20.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

14.72

63.43

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-76.79

-52.36

Raw materials

0

0

-14.56

-61.74

As % of sales

0

0

98.91

97.33

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.1

-0.27

-0.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.31

-10.3

-0.36

1.16

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.38

Working capital

-3.23

-11.53

0.48

0.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-76.79

-52.36

Op profit growth

-67.85

2,827.55

-131.95

-36.73

EBIT growth

-67.84

2,743.51

-130.11

-36.27

Net profit growth

-67.84

2,738.75

-146.33

-0.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Risa International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Risa International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Abhinandan Jain

Executive Director

Arihant Suresh Jain

Independent Director

Suryakant Maruti Kadakane

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Mishra

Independent Director

Preeti Doshi

Independent Director

Rajendra Redekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Risa International Ltd

Summary

Risa International Limited was originally incorporated on March 09, 1993 as Govindji Trikamdas Exports Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Risa International Limited effective on 28th June, 2011. The Company is engaged into the business of textiles and real estate.In FY 2015, the Company formed three wholly owned subsidiaries viz; Risa Universal Limited (Hong Kong), Risa Global Limited (UK), and RISA International F.Z.E.(UAE); of which two wholly owned subsidiaries i.e. Risa Global Ltd. (UK), & Risa International F.Z.E (UAE) closed down in 2016-17.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Risa International Ltd share price today?

The Risa International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Risa International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Risa International Ltd is ₹17.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Risa International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Risa International Ltd is 0 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Risa International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Risa International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Risa International Ltd is ₹0.55 and ₹1.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Risa International Ltd?

Risa International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.87%, 3 Years at 22.02%, 1 Year at 15.96%, 6 Month at 57.97%, 3 Month at -37.71% and 1 Month at -8.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Risa International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Risa International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.09 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 86.35 %

