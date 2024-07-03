SectorTrading
Open₹1.11
Prev. Close₹1.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.06
Day's High₹1.11
Day's Low₹1.11
52 Week's High₹1.9
52 Week's Low₹0.55
Book Value₹0.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.9
31.9
31.9
31.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.54
-11.77
-11.45
-11.05
Net Worth
5.36
20.13
20.45
20.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
14.72
63.43
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-76.79
-52.36
Raw materials
0
0
-14.56
-61.74
As % of sales
0
0
98.91
97.33
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.1
-0.27
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.31
-10.3
-0.36
1.16
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.38
Working capital
-3.23
-11.53
0.48
0.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-76.79
-52.36
Op profit growth
-67.85
2,827.55
-131.95
-36.73
EBIT growth
-67.84
2,743.51
-130.11
-36.27
Net profit growth
-67.84
2,738.75
-146.33
-0.15
Whole Time Director & CFO
Abhinandan Jain
Executive Director
Arihant Suresh Jain
Independent Director
Suryakant Maruti Kadakane
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Mishra
Independent Director
Preeti Doshi
Independent Director
Rajendra Redekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Risa International Ltd
Summary
Risa International Limited was originally incorporated on March 09, 1993 as Govindji Trikamdas Exports Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Risa International Limited effective on 28th June, 2011. The Company is engaged into the business of textiles and real estate.In FY 2015, the Company formed three wholly owned subsidiaries viz; Risa Universal Limited (Hong Kong), Risa Global Limited (UK), and RISA International F.Z.E.(UAE); of which two wholly owned subsidiaries i.e. Risa Global Ltd. (UK), & Risa International F.Z.E (UAE) closed down in 2016-17.
Read More
The Risa International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Risa International Ltd is ₹17.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Risa International Ltd is 0 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Risa International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Risa International Ltd is ₹0.55 and ₹1.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Risa International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.87%, 3 Years at 22.02%, 1 Year at 15.96%, 6 Month at 57.97%, 3 Month at -37.71% and 1 Month at -8.40%.
