Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 28th October 2024 RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting for consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 rescheduled on 08th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 08th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 08th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 08th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2024-2025; 3) To consider all other businesses that forms part of agenda papers; Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 27th May, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024