Risa International Ltd Board Meeting

1.18
(4.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:00:00 PM

Risa Internatio. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 28th October 2024 RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting for consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 rescheduled on 08th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 08th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 08th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 08th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2024-2025; 3) To consider all other businesses that forms part of agenda papers; Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 27th May, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 03rd day of February 2024 at 04.00 p.m Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 03rd February, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

