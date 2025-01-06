iifl-logo-icon 1
Risa International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.11
(1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025

Risa Internatio. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.31

-10.3

-0.36

1.16

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.38

Working capital

-3.23

-11.53

0.48

0.69

Other operating items

Operating

-6.54

-21.84

0.1

1.44

Capital expenditure

-0.09

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-6.63

-21.84

0.1

1.44

Equity raised

-15.46

7.14

9.86

8.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.01

0.02

0.25

0.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-22.09

-14.67

10.21

10.03

