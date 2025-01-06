Risa International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.31
-10.3
-0.36
1.16
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.38
Working capital
-3.23
-11.53
0.48
0.69
Other operating items
Operating
-6.54
-21.84
0.1
1.44
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-6.63
-21.84
0.1
1.44
Equity raised
-15.46
7.14
9.86
8.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.01
0.02
0.25
0.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-22.09
-14.67
10.21
10.03
