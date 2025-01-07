iifl-logo-icon 1
Risa International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.09
(-1.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

14.72

63.43

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-76.79

-52.36

Raw materials

0

0

-14.56

-61.74

As % of sales

0

0

98.91

97.33

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.1

-0.27

-0.31

As % of sales

0

0

1.88

0.5

Other costs

-3.29

-10.25

-0.23

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

1.6

0.42

Operating profit

-3.33

-10.36

-0.35

1.1

OPM

0

0

-2.4

1.74

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.03

Other income

0.01

0.06

0

0.12

Profit before tax

-3.31

-10.3

-0.36

1.16

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.38

Tax rate

0

0

0

-32.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.31

-10.3

-0.36

0.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.31

-10.3

-0.36

0.78

yoy growth (%)

-67.84

2,738.75

-146.33

-0.15

NPM

0

0

-2.46

1.23

