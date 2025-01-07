Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
14.72
63.43
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-76.79
-52.36
Raw materials
0
0
-14.56
-61.74
As % of sales
0
0
98.91
97.33
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.1
-0.27
-0.31
As % of sales
0
0
1.88
0.5
Other costs
-3.29
-10.25
-0.23
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
1.6
0.42
Operating profit
-3.33
-10.36
-0.35
1.1
OPM
0
0
-2.4
1.74
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0.01
0.06
0
0.12
Profit before tax
-3.31
-10.3
-0.36
1.16
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.38
Tax rate
0
0
0
-32.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.31
-10.3
-0.36
0.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.31
-10.3
-0.36
0.78
yoy growth (%)
-67.84
2,738.75
-146.33
-0.15
NPM
0
0
-2.46
1.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.