Risa International Ltd Summary

Risa International Limited was originally incorporated on March 09, 1993 as Govindji Trikamdas Exports Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Risa International Limited effective on 28th June, 2011. The Company is engaged into the business of textiles and real estate.In FY 2015, the Company formed three wholly owned subsidiaries viz; Risa Universal Limited (Hong Kong), Risa Global Limited (UK), and RISA International F.Z.E.(UAE); of which two wholly owned subsidiaries i.e. Risa Global Ltd. (UK), & Risa International F.Z.E (UAE) closed down in 2016-17.