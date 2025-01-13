iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Balance Sheet

40.15
(1.01%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.49

5.49

5.49

5.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.51

1.11

1.55

1.99

Net Worth

18

6.6

7.04

7.48

Minority Interest

Debt

3.02

1.32

0.49

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.02

7.92

7.53

7.52

Fixed Assets

0.09

1.73

1.59

1.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.4

4.14

0

1.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.2

0.19

0.18

Networking Capital

19.35

1.79

5.69

4.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

9.16

Other Current Assets

19.4

1.87

5.74

4.72

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

9.16

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

-0.07

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.07

0.08

Total Assets

21.02

7.91

7.54

7.53

