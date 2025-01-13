Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.49
5.49
5.49
5.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.51
1.11
1.55
1.99
Net Worth
18
6.6
7.04
7.48
Minority Interest
Debt
3.02
1.32
0.49
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.02
7.92
7.53
7.52
Fixed Assets
0.09
1.73
1.59
1.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.4
4.14
0
1.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.2
0.19
0.18
Networking Capital
19.35
1.79
5.69
4.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
9.16
Other Current Assets
19.4
1.87
5.74
4.72
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
9.16
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.07
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.07
0.08
Total Assets
21.02
7.91
7.54
7.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.