iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.79
(4.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.39

2.52

3.93

3.82

yoy growth (%)

-84.22

-35.88

2.9

98.99

Raw materials

0

0

-0.53

-0.5

As % of sales

0

0

13.51

13.12

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.84

-0.89

-0.89

As % of sales

119.52

33.32

22.62

23.43

Other costs

-0.45

-1.38

-0.86

-0.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

114.42

54.82

21.85

21.66

Operating profit

-0.53

0.29

1.65

1.59

OPM

-133.94

11.85

42

41.77

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

-0.18

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0.45

0.51

0.5

0.58

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.61

1.96

1.99

Taxes

0.01

-0.21

-0.57

-0.55

Tax rate

-7.19

-35.15

-29.08

-27.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.25

0.4

1.39

1.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.25

0.4

1.39

1.44

yoy growth (%)

-163.21

-71.22

-3.51

429.51

NPM

-63.65

15.88

35.39

37.74

Rish.Digh.Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.