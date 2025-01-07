Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.39
2.52
3.93
3.82
yoy growth (%)
-84.22
-35.88
2.9
98.99
Raw materials
0
0
-0.53
-0.5
As % of sales
0
0
13.51
13.12
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.84
-0.89
-0.89
As % of sales
119.52
33.32
22.62
23.43
Other costs
-0.45
-1.38
-0.86
-0.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
114.42
54.82
21.85
21.66
Operating profit
-0.53
0.29
1.65
1.59
OPM
-133.94
11.85
42
41.77
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
-0.18
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0.45
0.51
0.5
0.58
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.61
1.96
1.99
Taxes
0.01
-0.21
-0.57
-0.55
Tax rate
-7.19
-35.15
-29.08
-27.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.25
0.4
1.39
1.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.25
0.4
1.39
1.44
yoy growth (%)
-163.21
-71.22
-3.51
429.51
NPM
-63.65
15.88
35.39
37.74
