Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.71
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Rish.Digh.Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.61

1.96

1.99

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

-0.18

-0.18

Tax paid

0.01

-0.21

-0.57

-0.55

Working capital

0

-1.07

-1

0.79

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

-0.84

0.2

2.04

Capital expenditure

0

-0.11

0.14

5.22

Free cash flow

-0.44

-0.95

0.34

7.26

Equity raised

4.45

5.02

5.11

4.68

Investing

-3.05

3.12

-3.64

-0.4

Financing

-0.02

0.06

-0.07

0.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.93

7.25

1.75

11.68

