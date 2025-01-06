Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.61
1.96
1.99
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
-0.18
-0.18
Tax paid
0.01
-0.21
-0.57
-0.55
Working capital
0
-1.07
-1
0.79
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
-0.84
0.2
2.04
Capital expenditure
0
-0.11
0.14
5.22
Free cash flow
-0.44
-0.95
0.34
7.26
Equity raised
4.45
5.02
5.11
4.68
Investing
-3.05
3.12
-3.64
-0.4
Financing
-0.02
0.06
-0.07
0.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.93
7.25
1.75
11.68
