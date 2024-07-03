iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Share Price

36.71
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.05
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High53.34
  • Prev. Close38.65
  • Day's Low36.71
  • 52 Wk Low 20.29
  • Turnover (lac)1.4
  • P/E1.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.35
  • EPS22.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

39.05

Prev. Close

38.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.4

Day's High

42

Day's Low

36.71

52 Week's High

53.34

52 Week's Low

20.29

Book Value

33.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.15

P/E

1.75

EPS

22.04

Divi. Yield

0

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.30%

Non-Promoter- 25.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.49

5.49

5.49

5.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.51

1.11

1.55

1.99

Net Worth

18

6.6

7.04

7.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.39

2.52

3.93

3.82

yoy growth (%)

-84.22

-35.88

2.9

98.99

Raw materials

0

0

-0.53

-0.5

As % of sales

0

0

13.51

13.12

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.84

-0.89

-0.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.61

1.96

1.99

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

-0.18

-0.18

Tax paid

0.01

-0.21

-0.57

-0.55

Working capital

0

-1.07

-1

0.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.22

-35.88

2.9

98.99

Op profit growth

-278.29

-81.91

3.48

2,624.76

EBIT growth

-140.35

-67.27

-1.75

362.49

Net profit growth

-163.21

-71.22

-3.51

429.51

No Record Found

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok M Mehta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kumud A Mehta

Independent Director

Jigar Rajendra Sheth

Additional Director

Hardik Makwana

Additional Director

Krishna Kumar Omprakash Dubey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd

Summary

Summary

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited, incorporated in 1991, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel and allied products the job work of decoiling, straightening, cutting, shearing of iron and steel coils which are used by steel, automobile and other industries.The Company is led by professional management team comprising experienced leader and young brigade of technocrats. The core processing services of the Company are HR / CR Coil Straightening & De-coiling and Cutting of 16mm steel sheets.The grass root level operations commenced in 1989 from a single shed in Navi Mumbai. In mid-1990s with the growing infrastructure demands of the liberalized nation, the privately held company acquired the present 5,340 sq. meters location from MIDC in the industrial development belt at Taloja, which is just a couple of hours drive from the financial capital of India; Mumbai and strategically located near JNPT with adequate infrastructure for easy transportation of heavy goods. The Company commenced commercial production in year 1996. The Company has discontinued its job-work activity since 01st October, 2020. The Expansion Plans for the related activities like Sharing, Pickling, Weighing Scale and Machinery Up gradation have been easily implemented with low cost, available vacant space in premises, ready business of the existing customers, which easily increased the profits of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd share price today?

The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd is ₹20.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd is 1.75 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd is ₹20.29 and ₹53.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd?

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.94%, 3 Years at 12.91%, 1 Year at 90.02%, 6 Month at 15.44%, 3 Month at -16.01% and 1 Month at 2.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.69 %

