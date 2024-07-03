Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹39.05
Prev. Close₹38.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.4
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹36.71
52 Week's High₹53.34
52 Week's Low₹20.29
Book Value₹33.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.15
P/E1.75
EPS22.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.49
5.49
5.49
5.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.51
1.11
1.55
1.99
Net Worth
18
6.6
7.04
7.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.39
2.52
3.93
3.82
yoy growth (%)
-84.22
-35.88
2.9
98.99
Raw materials
0
0
-0.53
-0.5
As % of sales
0
0
13.51
13.12
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.84
-0.89
-0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.61
1.96
1.99
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
-0.18
-0.18
Tax paid
0.01
-0.21
-0.57
-0.55
Working capital
0
-1.07
-1
0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.22
-35.88
2.9
98.99
Op profit growth
-278.29
-81.91
3.48
2,624.76
EBIT growth
-140.35
-67.27
-1.75
362.49
Net profit growth
-163.21
-71.22
-3.51
429.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok M Mehta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kumud A Mehta
Independent Director
Jigar Rajendra Sheth
Additional Director
Hardik Makwana
Additional Director
Krishna Kumar Omprakash Dubey
Summary
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited, incorporated in 1991, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel and allied products the job work of decoiling, straightening, cutting, shearing of iron and steel coils which are used by steel, automobile and other industries.The Company is led by professional management team comprising experienced leader and young brigade of technocrats. The core processing services of the Company are HR / CR Coil Straightening & De-coiling and Cutting of 16mm steel sheets.The grass root level operations commenced in 1989 from a single shed in Navi Mumbai. In mid-1990s with the growing infrastructure demands of the liberalized nation, the privately held company acquired the present 5,340 sq. meters location from MIDC in the industrial development belt at Taloja, which is just a couple of hours drive from the financial capital of India; Mumbai and strategically located near JNPT with adequate infrastructure for easy transportation of heavy goods. The Company commenced commercial production in year 1996. The Company has discontinued its job-work activity since 01st October, 2020. The Expansion Plans for the related activities like Sharing, Pickling, Weighing Scale and Machinery Up gradation have been easily implemented with low cost, available vacant space in premises, ready business of the existing customers, which easily increased the profits of the Company.
The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd is ₹20.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd is 1.75 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd is ₹20.29 and ₹53.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.94%, 3 Years at 12.91%, 1 Year at 90.02%, 6 Month at 15.44%, 3 Month at -16.01% and 1 Month at 2.22%.
