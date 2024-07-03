Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Summary

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited, incorporated in 1991, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel and allied products the job work of decoiling, straightening, cutting, shearing of iron and steel coils which are used by steel, automobile and other industries.The Company is led by professional management team comprising experienced leader and young brigade of technocrats. The core processing services of the Company are HR / CR Coil Straightening & De-coiling and Cutting of 16mm steel sheets.The grass root level operations commenced in 1989 from a single shed in Navi Mumbai. In mid-1990s with the growing infrastructure demands of the liberalized nation, the privately held company acquired the present 5,340 sq. meters location from MIDC in the industrial development belt at Taloja, which is just a couple of hours drive from the financial capital of India; Mumbai and strategically located near JNPT with adequate infrastructure for easy transportation of heavy goods. The Company commenced commercial production in year 1996. The Company has discontinued its job-work activity since 01st October, 2020. The Expansion Plans for the related activities like Sharing, Pickling, Weighing Scale and Machinery Up gradation have been easily implemented with low cost, available vacant space in premises, ready business of the existing customers, which easily increased the profits of the Company.