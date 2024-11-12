Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results RISHABH DIGHA STEEL & ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

RISHABH DIGHA STEEL & ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 6 2024 Sub: Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Friday, 06th September, 2024 at 03:00 pm. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

RISHABH DIGHA STEEL & ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. Standalone Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

RISHABH DIGHA STEEL & ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement (Standalone) of the company for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 28th May, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Revised standalone audited financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

RISHABH DIGHA STEEL & ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Monday 11th March 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Monday, March 11th, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024