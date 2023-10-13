1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, RMC SWITCHGEARS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RMC SWITCHGEARS LIMITED (540358) RECORD DATE 13.10.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 02 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/10/2023 DR-633/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of RMC SWITCHGEARS LIMITED(540358) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, October 13, 2023: Scrip Code 540358 Scrip Name RMC SWITCHGEARS LIMITED Current Market Lot 500 Revised Market Lot 750 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.10.2023)