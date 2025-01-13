iifl-logo-icon 1
Rose Merc. Ltd Balance Sheet

103.8
(4.64%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:45:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.34

2.76

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.51

2.85

1.41

1.7

Net Worth

18.85

5.61

2.41

2.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0.07

0.07

0.07

2.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.92

5.68

2.48

4.85

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.37

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.87

4.49

2.43

4.78

Inventories

0.81

1.87

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.94

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.23

2.65

2.63

5.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.01

-0.19

-0.2

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

Cash

0.62

1.11

0

0.01

Total Assets

18.93

5.67

2.48

4.84

