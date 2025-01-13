Rose Merc. Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.34
2.76
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.51
2.85
1.41
1.7
Net Worth
18.85
5.61
2.41
2.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0.07
0.07
2.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.92
5.68
2.48
4.85
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.37
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.87
4.49
2.43
4.78
Inventories
0.81
1.87
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.94
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.23
2.65
2.63
5.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.01
-0.19
-0.2
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
Cash
0.62
1.11
0
0.01
Total Assets
18.93
5.67
2.48
4.84
