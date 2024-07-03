iifl-logo-icon 1
Rose Merc. Ltd Share Price

103
(-1.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

  • Open112
  • Day's High112
  • 52 Wk High197.75
  • Prev. Close104.85
  • Day's Low97
  • 52 Wk Low 94.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.66
  • P/E61.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.53
  • EPS1.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.33
  • Div. Yield0
Rose Merc. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

112

Prev. Close

104.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.66

Day's High

112

Day's Low

97

52 Week's High

197.75

52 Week's Low

94.2

Book Value

48.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.33

P/E

61.32

EPS

1.71

Divi. Yield

0

Rose Merc. Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Rose Merc. Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rose Merc. Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.15%

Non-Promoter- 99.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rose Merc. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.34

2.76

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.51

2.85

1.41

1.7

Net Worth

18.85

5.61

2.41

2.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.84

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.65

As % of sales

0

0

0

77.78

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.09

0.12

0.03

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.18

0.02

-3.74

3.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

5.11

14.63

-407.22

-143.56

EBIT growth

2.12

-5.79

2.16

-48.94

Net profit growth

-24.72

294.09

-34.98

6.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

5.29

1.28

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

5.29

1.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.16

Rose Merc. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rose Merc. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kirti Savla

Executive Director

Nooruddin Mohammed Shaikh

Independent Director

Shekhar Mennon

Executive Chairman

Purvesh Krishna Shelatkar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vaishali Parkar Kumar

Additional Director

Sonu Surjit Vasan

Executive Director

Vivek Shankar Prafulkar

Independent Director

Avinash Madhav Sonawane

Independent Director

Uday Tardalkar

Additional Director

Omprakash Brijnath Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Purva Baheti

Independent Director

Sumant Bhargav Ghaisas

Additional Director

Saroj Datar Apte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rose Merc. Ltd

Summary

Rose Merc Limited is a dynamic group with a profound understanding of the Indian consumer across various sectors. With years of experience, a robust growth generation capability, and a team of highly qualified and experienced board members, the Company has constructed a diversified business portfolio spanning a wide range of B2C sectors. Rose Merc Limited was established in January, 1985. The Company mainly involved in trading of General Merchandise and allied items along with finance and investment based activities. Their diverse portfolio includes event management services, Spiritual Radio Broadcast, Sports Management, Customer B2C Product and Financial Consulting Services, all operating under one roof.During the year 2024, Company has amended the Memorandum of Association and altered its Object Clause to carry out various activities including the following: 1. to carry out detailed feasibility study for entering into the flight simulator business, which involves thedevelopment, manufacturing, and maintenance of training simulators used to certify and train commercial airline pilots. 2. to carry on the business of managing sports leagues, teams and other sporting events and to establish sports academies, training centers, and development programs aimed at nurturing talent and fostering the growth of athletes, and other related activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Rose Merc. Ltd share price today?

The Rose Merc. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rose Merc. Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rose Merc. Ltd is ₹47.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rose Merc. Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rose Merc. Ltd is 61.32 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rose Merc. Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rose Merc. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rose Merc. Ltd is ₹94.2 and ₹197.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rose Merc. Ltd?

Rose Merc. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 204.33%, 1 Year at -20.18%, 6 Month at -26.19%, 3 Month at -37.25% and 1 Month at -14.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rose Merc. Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rose Merc. Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.84 %

