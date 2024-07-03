SectorTrading
Open₹112
Prev. Close₹104.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹112
Day's Low₹97
52 Week's High₹197.75
52 Week's Low₹94.2
Book Value₹48.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.33
P/E61.32
EPS1.71
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.34
2.76
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.51
2.85
1.41
1.7
Net Worth
18.85
5.61
2.41
2.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.84
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.65
As % of sales
0
0
0
77.78
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.12
0.03
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.18
0.02
-3.74
3.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
5.11
14.63
-407.22
-143.56
EBIT growth
2.12
-5.79
2.16
-48.94
Net profit growth
-24.72
294.09
-34.98
6.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
5.29
1.28
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
5.29
1.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kirti Savla
Executive Director
Nooruddin Mohammed Shaikh
Independent Director
Shekhar Mennon
Executive Chairman
Purvesh Krishna Shelatkar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vaishali Parkar Kumar
Additional Director
Sonu Surjit Vasan
Executive Director
Vivek Shankar Prafulkar
Independent Director
Avinash Madhav Sonawane
Independent Director
Uday Tardalkar
Additional Director
Omprakash Brijnath Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Purva Baheti
Independent Director
Sumant Bhargav Ghaisas
Additional Director
Saroj Datar Apte
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rose Merc. Ltd
Summary
Rose Merc Limited is a dynamic group with a profound understanding of the Indian consumer across various sectors. With years of experience, a robust growth generation capability, and a team of highly qualified and experienced board members, the Company has constructed a diversified business portfolio spanning a wide range of B2C sectors. Rose Merc Limited was established in January, 1985. The Company mainly involved in trading of General Merchandise and allied items along with finance and investment based activities. Their diverse portfolio includes event management services, Spiritual Radio Broadcast, Sports Management, Customer B2C Product and Financial Consulting Services, all operating under one roof.During the year 2024, Company has amended the Memorandum of Association and altered its Object Clause to carry out various activities including the following: 1. to carry out detailed feasibility study for entering into the flight simulator business, which involves thedevelopment, manufacturing, and maintenance of training simulators used to certify and train commercial airline pilots. 2. to carry on the business of managing sports leagues, teams and other sporting events and to establish sports academies, training centers, and development programs aimed at nurturing talent and fostering the growth of athletes, and other related activities.
Read More
The Rose Merc. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rose Merc. Ltd is ₹47.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rose Merc. Ltd is 61.32 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rose Merc. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rose Merc. Ltd is ₹94.2 and ₹197.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rose Merc. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 204.33%, 1 Year at -20.18%, 6 Month at -26.19%, 3 Month at -37.25% and 1 Month at -14.27%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.