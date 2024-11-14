Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters as detailed in the attachment Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters as detailed in the attachment. With regard to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rose Merc Limited held on Wednesday October 23, 2024 commenced at 04.15 pm. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Office no: 15/B/4,New Sion CHS, Opp. SIES College, Behind D Mart, Sion West, Mumbai- 400022. The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the matters as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters as detailed in the attachment. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Rose Merc Limited have, at their meeting held today, i.e., Friday, October 11, 2024, inter alia, transacted, discussed and approved the businesses as detailed in the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, October 09, 2024, at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M., has discussed and approved the matter as detailed in the attachment.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve addition of investors with respect to proposed offer issue and allotment of 171000 Equity Warrants convertible into 171000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- at a price of Rs. 240/- per share (including premium of Rs. 250/- per share) or such higher price as may be determined in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations) on a Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for cash consideration as approved by the Board in its meeting held on August 14 2024 and to approve revised Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Rose Merc Limited have, at their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, August 29, 2024, inter alia, transacted following businesses: 1. The Board has considered and approved, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the offer, issue and allotment of 2,60,000 Equity Warrants convertible into 2,60,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- at a price of Rs. 250/- per share (including premium of Rs. 240/- per share) or such higher price as may be determined in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, on a Preferential Basis to Non-promoters, for cash consideration and 2. The Board has approved Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the matters stated in the attached document. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report from Auditors and other documents are attached herewith (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. and concluded on 5:15 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has considered and approved the matter as detailed in the Attachment.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

DHOOT INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report; and to consider and recommend final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 2 May 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report; and to consider and recommend final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024. ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve inter alia the Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with respective Audit Reports; and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company, for Designated Persons including Employees and Directors has been closed from end of quarter i.e. 01st April, 2024 and shall remain now be closed up to 16th May, 2024 (both days inclusive) due to the above, under the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters stated in the attached document. With regard to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rose Merc Limited held on Friday, April 19, 2024 commenced at 04.30 pm. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Office no: 15/B/4, New Sion CHS, Opp. SIES College, Behind D Mart, Sion West, Mumbai- 400022 the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the matters as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Postal Ballot Notice for seeking the approval of the Members for the proposed preferential issue as stated above; 2. Matters related to the Postal Ballot process; Pursuant to Reg 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rose Merc Limited held on Thursday March 14, 2024 commenced at 05.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m. at the Registered office, the Board of Directors considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the matters as detailed in the Attachment. Pursuant to Reg 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the changes in the designation of Directors are disclosed in the Attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

ROSE MERC.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company raising of capital by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through any method or combination thereof including preferential issue of permitted securities to as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company for cash; 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. Tuesday, March 05, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company, the Board of Directors considered and approved the Offer, issue and allot the following 1. 4,70,250 Equity Warrants convertible into 4,70,250 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- at a price of Rs. 250/- per share (including premium of Rs. 240/- per share) on a Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for consideration for cash, additional details as per attachment. 2. The Postal Ballot voting process will be completed on April 15, 2024. 3. The Postal Ballot Notice shall be approved by the Board of Directors in due course and circulated thereafter. The meeting commenced at 05.30 PM and concluded at 06.30 PM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors considered and approved the matter as detailed in the Attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024