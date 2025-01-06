Rose Merc. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.12
0.03
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.18
0.02
-3.74
3.95
Other operating items
Operating
-0.1
0.11
-3.71
3.98
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.1
0.11
-3.71
3.98
Equity raised
3.25
3.04
2.98
2.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.33
5.06
6.18
11.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.82
8.22
5.45
18.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.