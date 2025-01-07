Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.84
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.65
As % of sales
0
0
0
77.78
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
7.59
Other costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
9.3
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.15
-0.13
0.04
OPM
0
0
0
5.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.1
-0.2
-0.18
Other income
0.39
0.38
0.37
0.18
Profit before tax
0.09
0.12
0.03
0.05
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-26
-24.64
-26.22
-32.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.09
0.02
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.09
0.02
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-24.72
294.09
-34.98
6.85
NPM
0
0
0
4.34
