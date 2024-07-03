Rose Merc. Ltd Summary

Rose Merc Limited is a dynamic group with a profound understanding of the Indian consumer across various sectors. With years of experience, a robust growth generation capability, and a team of highly qualified and experienced board members, the Company has constructed a diversified business portfolio spanning a wide range of B2C sectors. Rose Merc Limited was established in January, 1985. The Company mainly involved in trading of General Merchandise and allied items along with finance and investment based activities. Their diverse portfolio includes event management services, Spiritual Radio Broadcast, Sports Management, Customer B2C Product and Financial Consulting Services, all operating under one roof.During the year 2024, Company has amended the Memorandum of Association and altered its Object Clause to carry out various activities including the following: 1. to carry out detailed feasibility study for entering into the flight simulator business, which involves thedevelopment, manufacturing, and maintenance of training simulators used to certify and train commercial airline pilots. 2. to carry on the business of managing sports leagues, teams and other sporting events and to establish sports academies, training centers, and development programs aimed at nurturing talent and fostering the growth of athletes, and other related activities.