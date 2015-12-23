Roselabs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
10
10
12.25
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.95
2.73
0.55
0.18
Net Worth
11.95
12.73
12.8
10.18
Minority Interest
Debt
10.76
11.53
8.65
13.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.06
0.03
0.01
Total Liabilities
22.77
24.32
21.48
23.78
Fixed Assets
1.02
1.81
1.01
0.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.88
6.88
1.73
7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.69
14.73
17.97
15.64
Inventories
1.71
1.46
1.63
2.74
Inventory Days
18.85
6.01
8.3
19.92
Sundry Debtors
16.44
36.64
20.58
18.59
Debtor Days
181.23
150.89
104.88
135.16
Other Current Assets
7.55
10.46
1.33
1.12
Sundry Creditors
-9.73
-32.45
-5
-6.61
Creditor Days
107.26
133.63
25.48
48.05
Other Current Liabilities
-1.28
-1.38
-0.56
-0.2
Cash
0.16
0.89
0.77
0.27
Total Assets
22.77
24.31
21.48
23.78
No Record Found
