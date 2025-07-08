iifl-logo
Roselabs Ltd Share Price Live

7.7
(4.90%)
Dec 23, 2015

  • Open7.7
  • Day's High7.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.34
  • Day's Low7.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Roselabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.7

Prev. Close

7.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.7

Day's Low

7.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Roselabs Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Roselabs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Roselabs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.74%

Non-Promoter- 36.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Roselabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

10

10

12.25

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.95

2.73

0.55

0.18

Net Worth

11.95

12.73

12.8

10.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

33.1

88.63

71.61

50.2

yoy growth (%)

-62.64

23.75

42.65

Raw materials

-32.88

-84.75

-65.7

-46.02

As % of sales

99.32

95.62

91.75

91.68

Employee costs

-0.05

-1.31

-1.74

-1.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.79

-0.04

0.59

0.16

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.14

-0.13

-0.1

Tax paid

0.01

-0.02

-0.21

-0.06

Working capital

-0.8

-3.05

2.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.64

23.75

42.65

Op profit growth

-101.78

-26.82

62.79

EBIT growth

-118.16

-27.79

65.78

Net profit growth

908.6

-120.54

267.63

No Record Found

Roselabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Roselabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman cum Managing Director

Pawankumar Agrawal

Director & CFO

Zameer Pawankumar Agrawal

Director

Paresh Sampat

Director

Jayshree Patel

Director

Rahul Agrawal

Company Secretary

Arvind Vagadoda

Registered Office

Sadiram Estate 123/1 Saijpur,

Gopalpur Pirana Road Piplej,

Gujarat - 382405

Tel: 91-79-25716338

Website: -

Email: cs@roselabsindia.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 303 3rd floo,

Shoppers Plaza V, Plaza II Off CC Road,

Ahmedabad - 380009

Tel: 91-079-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: ahmedabad@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Roselabs Ltd. was incorporated in March 7th, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in Pharmaceutical, chemical & textile fabrics.
Reports by Roselabs Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Roselabs Ltd share price today?

The Roselabs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Roselabs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roselabs Ltd is ₹7.70 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Roselabs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Roselabs Ltd is 0 and 0.64 as of 23 Dec ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Roselabs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roselabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roselabs Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Dec ‘15

What is the CAGR of Roselabs Ltd?

Roselabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -17.07%, 1 Year at -23.08%, 6 Month at 48.08%, 3 Month at 52.17% and 1 Month at -5.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Roselabs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Roselabs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.26 %

