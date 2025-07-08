SectorTrading
Open₹7.7
Prev. Close₹7.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.7
Day's Low₹7.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
10
10
12.25
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.95
2.73
0.55
0.18
Net Worth
11.95
12.73
12.8
10.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
33.1
88.63
71.61
50.2
yoy growth (%)
-62.64
23.75
42.65
Raw materials
-32.88
-84.75
-65.7
-46.02
As % of sales
99.32
95.62
91.75
91.68
Employee costs
-0.05
-1.31
-1.74
-1.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.79
-0.04
0.59
0.16
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.14
-0.13
-0.1
Tax paid
0.01
-0.02
-0.21
-0.06
Working capital
-0.8
-3.05
2.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.64
23.75
42.65
Op profit growth
-101.78
-26.82
62.79
EBIT growth
-118.16
-27.79
65.78
Net profit growth
908.6
-120.54
267.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman cum Managing Director
Pawankumar Agrawal
Director & CFO
Zameer Pawankumar Agrawal
Director
Paresh Sampat
Director
Jayshree Patel
Director
Rahul Agrawal
Company Secretary
Arvind Vagadoda
Sadiram Estate 123/1 Saijpur,
Gopalpur Pirana Road Piplej,
Gujarat - 382405
Tel: 91-79-25716338
Website: -
Email: cs@roselabsindia.com
Unit No 303 3rd floo,
Shoppers Plaza V, Plaza II Off CC Road,
Ahmedabad - 380009
Tel: 91-079-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: ahmedabad@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Roselabs Ltd. was incorporated in March 7th, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in Pharmaceutical, chemical & textile fabrics.
